Home / World News / Novartis signs $5.7 bn licensing deal with Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Novartis signs $5.7 bn licensing deal with Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Under the agreement, Monte Rosa will receive an upfront payment of $120 million and could earn milestone payments and royalties that lift the total value to as much as $5.7 billion

Novartis
The agreement is Novartis' second major deal this month, after an up-to-$5.2 billion tie-up with China's Argo Biopharmaceutical for experimental heart drugs. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 6:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Swiss drugmaker Novartis and drug developer Monte Rosa Therapeutics signed a licensing deal worth up to $5.7 billion on Monday to develop drugs for immune-mediated diseases. 
Under the agreement, Monte Rosa will receive an upfront payment of $120 million and could earn milestone payments and royalties that lift the total value to as much as $5.7 billion. 
Shares of Monte Rosa surged 65% in premarket trading after the announcement. 
Immune-mediated diseases occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues, causing inflammation and damage. These hard-to-treat conditions significantly impact patients' quality of life. 
The deal grants Novartis exclusive rights to an undisclosed drug-discovery target and options to license two additional programmes from Monte Rosa's early-stage immunology portfolio. 
Monte Rosa Therapeutics will utilize its AI-enabled platform to discover and develop new degraders - small molecules designed to break down disease-causing proteins - which Novartis will then take forward into clinical development and commercialization.
This collaboration marks the second between the two companies, following a deal last year for MRT-6160, a drug currently in early-stage trials for autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. 
The agreement is Novartis' second major deal this month, after an up-to-$5.2 billion tie-up with China's Argo Biopharmaceutical for experimental heart drugs.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US Secretary of State Rubio, Israeli PM Netanyahu hold Gaza talks

US to press ahead with TikTok ban if China keeps tariff, tech demands

WTO's long-awaited global agreement to curb overfishing takes effect

China to turn coal plants into nuclear stations to power green shift

Three ministers inducted by Nepal's new caretaker PM Karki sworn in

Topics :NovartisDrugPharma

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story