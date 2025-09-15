Novartis signs $5.7 bn licensing deal with Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Swiss drugmaker Novartis and drug developer Monte Rosa Therapeutics signed a licensing deal worth up to $5.7 billion on Monday to develop drugs for immune-mediated diseases.

Under the agreement, Monte Rosa will receive an upfront payment of $120 million and could earn milestone payments and royalties that lift the total value to as much as $5.7 billion.

Shares of Monte Rosa surged 65% in premarket trading after the announcement.

Immune-mediated diseases occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues, causing inflammation and damage. These hard-to-treat conditions significantly impact patients' quality of life.

The deal grants Novartis exclusive rights to an undisclosed drug-discovery target and options to license two additional programmes from Monte Rosa's early-stage immunology portfolio.