Home / World News / Trump endorses Vivek Ramaswamy for 2026 Ohio guv race, calls him 'special'

Trump endorses Vivek Ramaswamy for 2026 Ohio guv race, calls him 'special'

US President Donald Trump has endorsed Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy for the 2026 Ohio governor race, calling him 'young, strong and smart' and pledging his complete and total endorsemen

Vivek Ramaswamy, Trump
US President Donald Trump has formally endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy for the 2026 Ohio governor race.
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 9:42 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump has formally endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-origin entrepreneur and politician, for the 2026 Ohio governor race, calling him “young, smart, and strong.”
 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump urged Republicans to unite behind Ramaswamy, describing him as “something special” and “a very good person who truly loves our country.”
 
“Vivek Ramaswamy is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio, a place I love and won big three times — in 2016, 2020, and 2024,” Trump wrote. “I know Vivek well, competed against him, and he is young, strong, and smart! Vivek will be a great governor of Ohio and will never let you down.”
 

Trump praises Ramaswamy’s leadership  

Praising Ramaswamy’s leadership style, Trump outlined his priorities for Ohio’s economy and governance.
 
“As your next Governor, Vivek will fight tirelessly to grow the economy, cut taxes and regulations, promote Made in the USA, champion American energy dominance, secure borders, strengthen our military and veterans, ensure law and order, and protect our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump said.
 
He concluded his post by declaring his “complete and total endorsement,” describing Ramaswamy as a leader who “will never let you down.” 
 

When is the Ohio governor election: Key details

 
The Ohio gubernatorial election is scheduled for November 6, 2026. The race follows Republican Governor Mike DeWine’s completion of his term.
 
In May 2025, Ramaswamy, a Cincinnati native, secured the Ohio Republican Party’s official endorsement for the race. The contest is expected to be one of the most closely watched gubernatorial elections in the US.
 
According to a Times of India report, early polls show Democrat Amy Acton, the state’s former health director, running neck and neck with Ramaswamy. Acton has positioned herself as a “grassroots alternative to a billionaire Washington insider,” while Ramaswamy’s campaign has dismissed the polling as politically motivated.
 

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy?

 
Ramaswamy, 39, is the founder of Roivant Sciences, a biotech company, and was the youngest presidential candidate in the 2024 US elections. His outspoken conservative views and unconventional campaign style made him one of the more high-profile figures in the Republican primary.
 
He served briefly as co-chair of the Department of Government Efficiency under Trump, alongside Elon Musk, but later resigned, reportedly due to disagreements with Musk.
 
Ramaswamy has advocated for federal marijuana legalisation, the end of birthright citizenship, and has faced criticism for calling climate change a “hoax.”
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tesla shareholders didn't approve of investment in Elon Musk's xAI

New Thai alcohol law fines drinkers for consuming booze during banned hours

James Watson, who helped discover DNA structure, passes away at 97

Trump admin asks SC to halt order providing full SNAP payments for Nov

Trump hints at easing Russian oil sanctions on Hungary, cites war toll

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump administrationOhioUS governmentBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story