Home / World News / Donald Trump gets royal welcome in Japan, China trade truce hopes rise

Donald Trump gets royal welcome in Japan, China trade truce hopes rise

Negotiators from the world's top two economies hashed out a framework on Sunday for a deal to pause steeper American tariffs and Chinese rare earths export controls, U.S. officials said

Donald Trump, Trump, Naruhito
President Donald Trump, left, and Japan's Emperor Naruhito shake hands during their meeting at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Oct. 27, 2025.(Photo:PTI)
Reuters TOKYO
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:35 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
U.S. President Donald Trump received a royal welcome on Monday in Japan, the latest leg of a five-day Asia trip which he hopes to cap with an agreement on a trade war truce with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
 
Trump, making his longest journey abroad since taking office in January, announced a flurry of deals on trade and critical minerals with four Southeast Asian nations during the first stop in Malaysia and is set to meet Xi in South Korea on Thursday.
 
Negotiators from the world's top two economies hashed out a framework on Sunday for a deal to pause steeper American tariffs and Chinese rare earths export controls, U.S. officials said.
 
The news sent Asian stocks soaring to record peaks.
 
"I've got a lot of respect for President Xi and I think we're going to come away with a deal," Trump told reporters on Air Force One before landing in the Japanese capital Tokyo.
 
TRUMP MEETS JAPANESE EMPEROR
 
Wearing a gold tie and blue suit, Trump gave a few fist pumps before his helicopter whisked him off for a scenic night tour of Tokyo, several of its towers lit up in the red, white and blue of the American flag.
 
He later went to the Imperial Palace, where he shook hands and posed for photographs with Japanese Emperor Naruhito.
 
Thousands of police were guarding Tokyo after a knife-wielding man was arrested on Friday outside the U.S.
 
embassy, and an anti-Trump protest was planned in downtown Shinjuku.
 
Trump has already won a $550-billion investment pledge from Tokyo in exchange for respite from punishing import tariffs.
 
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Japanese counterpart Ryosei Akazawa, architects of the tariff deal agreed in July, discussed power grids as being a potential investment area over a sushi lunch in Tokyo earlier on Monday, local media reported.
 
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is hoping to further impress Trump on Tuesday with promises to purchase U.S. pickup trucks, soybeans and gas, and announce an agreement on shipbuilding, sources with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.
 
Takaichi, who became Japan's first female premier last week, told Trump that strengthening their countries' alliance was her "top priority" in a telephone call on Saturday.
 
Trump said he was looking forward to meeting Takaichi, a close ally of his late friend and golfing partner, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, adding: "I think she's going to be great." U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama at her ministry on Monday.
 
Their first in-person meeting touched upon the Takaichi government's proactive fiscal policy and Japan's investment pledge, and there were no talks directly on the Bank of Japan's monetary policy, Katayama told reporters.
 
TRADE AND SECURITY ON AGENDA
 
Trump was the first foreign leader to meet Naruhito after he came to the throne in 2019, continuing an imperial line that some say is the world's oldest hereditary monarchy.
 
Naruhito's role is symbolic, and the key diplomacy will take place with Takaichi on Tuesday at the nearby Akasaka Palace, where he met Abe six years ago and will be welcomed by a military honour guard.
 
Among the investment pledges, the two countries will sign a memorandum of understanding on investment in shipbuilding, a source with knowledge of the plans said.
 
Takaichi is expected to reassure Trump that Tokyo is willing to do more on security after telling lawmakers on Friday she plans to accelerate Japan's biggest defence build-up since World War Two.
 
Japan hosts the largest concentration of U.S. military power abroad. Trump has said previously Tokyo is not spending enough to defend its islands from an increasingly assertive China.
 
While Takaichi has said she will speed plans to boost defence spending to 2% of GDP, she may struggle to commit Japan to any further increases that Trump seeks, as her ruling coalition does not have a majority in parliament.
 
Trump is due to leave on Wednesday for Gyeongju in South Korea, where he will hold talks with President Lee Jae Myung.
 
Bessent said the overall framework of a deal with South Korea was also done but would not be finalised this week.
 
Trump's expected meeting with Xi on Thursday will come after Washington and Beijing have raised tariffs on each other's exports and threatened to halt trade involving critical minerals and technologies.
 
Neither side expects a breakthrough that would restore the terms of trade that existed before Trump's return to power.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China fills US void at Asean Summit with push for trade multilateralism

China stocks close at 10-year high on Trump-Xi trade talk optimism

US Navy helicopter and jet crash separately in South China Sea; crew safe

Inside OpenAI's $1.5 trillion chip deals led by Sam Altman's inner circle

Ukrainian film agency turned drone maker now has contracts worth $1 billion

Topics :Donald TrumpJapanChina

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story