Harvard University faced renewed criticism from the White House on Wednesday, as Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt argued that federal funds should be directed toward vocational training rather than Ivy League programmes.

Speaking to Fox News, Leavitt defended the Trump administration’s efforts to cancel federal contracts with Harvard worth $100 million, suggesting that the money would be better spent on institutions promoting "American values" and skill-based education.

“The President is more interested in giving that taxpayer money to trade schools and programmes and state schools where they are promoting American values, but, most importantly, educating the next generation based on skills that we need in our economy and our society,” Leavitt said.

She said, “Electricians, plumbers — we need more of those in our country, and less LGBTQ graduate majors from Harvard University. And that’s what this administration’s position is.”

Leavitt also linked the administration's stance to concerns over alleged campus misconduct. The administration will "not tolerate the illegal anti-Semitic behaviour" seen at Harvard and other US universities, she added.

Trump eyes $3 billion shift to trade schools

President Donald Trump has signalled that the administration may reallocate up to $3 billion in federal grants from Harvard and similar institutions to trade schools across the country.

Leavitt further questioned why Harvard, despite its $53 billion endowment, continues to receive public funding while allegedly promoting “anti-American” ideologies.

Visa interviews paused amid tighter scrutiny

In a separate development affecting international students, the US State Department — led by Secretary Marco Rubio — has temporarily suspended new student visa interviews at US embassies worldwide. Existing appointments will go ahead as planned.

According to an internal cable, the pause is linked to preparations for expanding social media screening for student visa applicants.

"Effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor (F, M and J) visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued," Rubio said.

Harvard protests and legal pushback

The visa policy shift comes shortly after the Department of Homeland Security attempted to block the university from enrolling international students — a move that was swiftly blocked by a federal judge.

Meanwhile, Harvard students have staged protests in response to the administration’s decision to revoke federal financial contracts with the university. President Trump has accused Harvard of resisting federal oversight on admissions and hiring processes and labeled the institution a centre for “anti-Semitic” and “woke” ideology.

A federal judge has since issued a temporary restraining order preventing the immediate termination of Harvard’s contracts. A court hearing on the matter is scheduled for Thursday — the same day as Harvard’s graduation ceremony.

