Home / World News / Canadian province declares emergency over wildfires as thousands flee

Canadian province declares emergency over wildfires as thousands flee

This is the largest evacuation Manitoba will have seen in most people's living memory, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew sai

wildfire
So far this year, Manitoba has had 102 fires, which officials say is well above the province's average of 77 by this time. Photo: Bloomberg
AP Winnipeg
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 8:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Canadian province of Manitoba has declared a state of emergency over a series of wildfires, with Prime Minister Mark Carney agreeing to send in the military to help.

This is the largest evacuation Manitoba will have seen in most people's living memory, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said.

He said the fires forced 17,000 people across several communities to flee.

The military is being called for help here because of the sheer scale of the 17,000 folks that we move relatively quickly. I'm happy to say that Prime Minister Mark Carney agreed to the request, Kinew said. 

ALSO READ: King Charles warns Canada faces threats as Trump threatens annexation

The emergency declaration helps officials to safely transport evacuees and provide shelter.

The Manitoba city of Flin Flon earlier ordered all 5,000 residents to leave due to an approaching wildfire. Residents were told they should flee south with their essentials and aim to be out by midnight.

Also Read

Trump's 'Golden Dome' offer to Canada: Pay $61 billion or become 51st state

King Charles warns Canada faces threats as Trump threatens annexation

King Charles visits Canada amid Trump's calls for 51st state status

Canada visa denied? Indians now have 75 days to seek court review

Canada cuts Indian student visas by 31% as new immigration rules hit

It already begun sending out high-needs hospital patients.

Everybody has to be out by midnight and that includes me. I'm busy packing a couple of things and everybody is getting as organised as we can, Flin Flon Mayor George Fontaine said.

People plan to take Highway 10 as it's the only route out, he said.

That ends up in Winnipeg so we'll see what happens, Fontaine said.

Flin Flon is nearly 643 km northwest of Winnipeg, the provincial capital.

The fire began Monday just north in neighbouring Saskatchewan and has exploded in size. The 1,200 residents of Creighton in Saskatchewan were also ordered to leave.

Crews struggled early on to contain the fire as water bombers were grounded due to a drone flying nearby.

There are 22 active wildfires in Manitoba. Officials said firefighters from across Canada are helping to fight the flames.

On Sunday, a Parks Canada firefighter was severely injured.

So far this year, Manitoba has had 102 fires, which officials say is well above the province's average of 77 by this time.

Canada's wildfire season runs May through September. Its worst-ever wildfire season was in 2023, which choked much of North America with dangerous smoke for months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US court blocks Trump from imposing 'Liberation Day' tariffs on imports

Trump's student ban causing harm despite judge's block, says Harvard

Japan expands military build-up against China with US stand in doubt

UK taps Ukraine lessons to invest GBP 1 billion into warfare systems

Vance urges crypto industry to engage in politics, touts govt's record

Topics :CanadaCanada wildfiresEmergency

First Published: May 29 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story