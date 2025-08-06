Home / World News / 'Most likely': Trump hints JD Vance may be heir to his Maga legacy for 2028

'Most likely': Trump hints JD Vance may be heir to his Maga legacy for 2028

Donald Trump says his deputy JD Vance is 'most likely' to carry forward his Maga legacy, but adds it is too early to name a 2028 successor as other strong contenders also remain

Vance, JD Vance, Trump, Donald Trump, republican
US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance (Photo/Bloomberg)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:58 AM IST
US President Donald Trump has said Vice President JD Vance is “most likely” to be the next leader of his 'Make America Great Again' (Maga) movement. However, he added that it's still too soon to choose one person as his clear successor, Bloomberg reported.
 
During a White House event on Tuesday, Trump was asked about recent remarks from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who told Fox News that Vance “would be a great nominee if he decides he wants to do that".
 
“I think most likely — in all fairness, he’s the Vice President,” Trump said when asked if Vance was the heir apparent to his movement. “I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form.”
 
Trump continued, “I also think we have incredible people, some of the people on the stage right here. So it’s too early, obviously, to talk about it, but certainly he’s doing a great job, and he would probably be favoured at this point.”   
 

Trump unlikely to seek a third term

 
In an earlier interview with CNBC the same day, Trump said he would “probably not” run for a third term. Although the US Constitution does not allow a third term, Trump and his close allies have occasionally hinted at the idea.
 
Even though he remains a powerful figure in the Republican Party, Trump has not officially picked anyone to lead the Maga movement after him. He has publicly mentioned both JD Vance and Marco Rubio — former critics who are now loyal supporters — as possible future leaders. But so far, he has avoided naming a clear successor for the 2028 race.
 
Back in February, shortly after returning to office, Trump had said “no” when asked if he considered Vance his political heir. At that time, he believed it was too early to make such a decision.
 

JD Vance: Life and political journey

 
Vance is currently serving as the 50th Vice President of the United States. He grew up in Middletown, Ohio, and joined the US Marine Corps after high school. Vance served for four years, including time in Iraq.
 
After his military service, he studied at the Ohio State University using the GI Bill, then went on to earn a law degree from Yale University. 
 
  In 2022, Vance was elected to the US Senate. As a senator, he focused on border security, boosting manufacturing, and supporting working-class families.
 
His political career reached a new milestone in 2024, when Donald Trump selected him as his running mate. After winning the election, Vance became the youngest Vice President in US history.
 
He gained support within the Maga movement for sharing Trump’s views, especially his focus on economic nationalism and populism. This helped him rise quickly through the Republican ranks.
 
Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, had parted ways with him after refusing to overturn the 2020 election results, paving the way for Vance to become Trump’s new political partner.

Topics :Donald TrumpJD VanceUnited StatesUS presidential electionBS Web ReportsTrump administration

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

