Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Don't know anything about it: Trump on US importing Russian chemicals

Don't know anything about it: Trump on US importing Russian chemicals

Trump's statement comes after India said that the US continues to import uranium hexafluoride from Russia for its nuclear industry, fertilisers, as well as chemicals

Donald Trump, Trump

The US President criticised India for buying Russian oil at a crucial time, when the peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv have failed and the war has entered its fourth year in February | (Photo: Reuters)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that he has no clue about the US importing chemicals and fertilisers from Russia. Trump’s statement follows India’s retort that the US continues to import uranium hexafluoride from Russia for its nuclear industry, as well as for fertilisers and chemicals.
 
Trump’s apparent unawareness of the US-Russia transactions emerged during a White House press conference. Responding to ANI about the US importing Russian chemicals and fertilisers, Trump said, “I don’t know anything about it. We will have to check.”
 
 

Also Read

US President Donald Trump

Trump says he never fixed a percentage for tariffs on Russian oil buyers

US President Donald Trump

Trump admin fires democrats on fed board overseeing Puerto Rico's finances

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump takes surprise White House roof walk to view new projects underway

US President Donald Trump

Substantial tariff hike on India in 24 hours: US President Donald Trump

Modi, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Trump

Trump vows 'very substantial' tariff hike on India within 24 hours

Here’s what has happened so far 

On April 2, Trump announced “sweeping tariffs” on more than 100 countries and imposed a 26 per cent “discounted” tariff on India. On April 9, he announced a 90-day pause, allowing countries a chance to secure a deal with the US. While the deadline ended on July 9, the tariff rates came into effect on August 1 for partner nations. During the 90-day pause on tariff rates, Trump, on several occasions, said that a deal with India is expected soon.
 
However, right before the August 1 deadline, Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on India, bringing it down by one percentage point. Taking to his private social media platform, Truth Social, Trump announced the new tariff rate for India, adding that the nation is also likely to pay a penalty for its oil imports from Russia. He wrote, “They have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD!
INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST.”
 
The US President criticised India for buying Russian oil at a crucial time, when the peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv have failed and the war has entered its fourth year in February. In a post shared on Monday, Donald Trump said, “India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian oil, they are then, for much of the oil purchased, selling it on the open market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian war machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”
 

India-US ties strained? 

As Trump continued to intensify pressure on India with his tariff threats and additional levies, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a statement on Monday, responding to the claims made by Trump. In a sharp rebuttal, the MEA defended its oil purchases, stating that they are driven by national necessity and were far smaller in scale compared to the West’s energy purchases.
 
MEA also stated, “India has been targeted by the United States and the European Union for importing oil from Russia after the commencement of the Ukraine conflict. In fact, India began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict.”
 

West’s trade with Russia far exceeds India’s 

Data cited by the MEA highlighted the imbalance in Trump’s criticism. According to the data, the European Union recorded €67.5 billion in goods trade with Russia in 2024, and an additional €17.2 billion in services trade in 2023 – far higher than India’s total trade with Moscow. 
The statement further added, “The US continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, fertilisers as well as chemicals.”

More From This Section

columbia university

Hacked Columbia University student, alumni data includes bank numbers, GPAs

Donald Trump, Asim Munir

Pak will not develop closer ties with US at cost of China: Chinese Experts

Clouds over hiroshima

Hiroshima and Nagasaki: Nuclear bombing must keep being commemorated

Palestinians walk by houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. The resurgence of Hamas has cast doubt on Israel's goal of eliminating it as a military threat

Israel says Hamas starving hostages; UNSC says Israel starving Palestinians

80th Hiroshima Day 2025

Hiroshima Day 2025: History, significance of this darkest hour in history

Topics : Donald Trump US India relations India Russia India oil imports BS Web Reports US Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon