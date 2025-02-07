Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Donald Trump meets US Steel CEO to discuss deal with Nippon Steel

A $14.9 billion bid for US Steel by Nippon Steel was blocked last month by former President Joe Biden

Trump has also opposed the deal but has welcomed Japanese investment in the technology sector
Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 9:57 AM IST
President Donald Trump met US Steel Chief Executive David Buritt at the White House on Thursday as the struggling steelmaker has been pushing for a decision on its long-sought takeover by Japan's Nippon Steel . 
A $14.9 billion bid for US Steel by Nippon Steel was blocked last month by former President Joe Biden. 
Trump has also opposed the deal but has welcomed Japanese investment in the technology sector. He will meet on Friday with Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House. 
It was not immediately clear what was discussed at the meeting between Trump and US Steel's Buritt. 
Last year, Trump said "I am totally against the once great and powerful US Steel being bought by a foreign company, in this case Nippon Steel of Japan." 
However, Nippon Steel said on Thursday that its bid fits with Trump's goal of a stronger US as the leaders of the two allies prepared to meet. 

"We are convinced that our acquisition plan is the best proposal for US Steel, and I hope that the (Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru) Ishiba-Trump meeting will convey that to Trump and open the way for a deal," Takahiro Mori, Nippon Steel's vice chairman, told reporters on Thursday. 
Meta Platforms' Mark Zuckerberg and FedEx Executive Chairman and Founder Frederick Smith were also at the White House for meetings on Thursday. It remained unclear if they met Trump. 
A Meta spokesperson said on social media platform X Zuckerberg was at the White House to discuss how Meta can help the administration advance American tech leadership abroad. 
First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

