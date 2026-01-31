Donald Trump nominates BLS economist Brett Matsumoto to head agency

By Molly Smith

President Donald Trump said he intends to nominate Brett Matsumoto to lead the Bureau of Labour Statistics, his second pick for the role that’s been vacant since August.

“I am confident that Brett has the expertise to QUICKLY fix the long history of issues at the BLS on behalf of the American People,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social late Friday. The role carries a four-year term and is subject to Senate confirmation.

Matsumoto, who has a PhD in economics, arrived at BLS in 2015 and works within the Division of Price and Index Number Research. He’d recently been on leave to serve at the White House Council of Economic Advisers as a senior economist.

The commissioner position opened up after Trump fired Erika McEntarfer following a report that showed weak job growth. He claimed, without evidence, that the numbers had been manipulated for political purposes. McEntarfer was appointed by former President Joe Biden. Economists across the political spectrum, as well as former BLS commissioners, disputed his accusations. William Wiatrowski, a longtime BLS veteran, has served as acting commissioner in the interim. The BLS commissioner is the only political appointee in an agency of roughly 2,000 that strives to be accurate, transparent and nonpartisan. The next person to fill the role will be under pressure to uphold that image after Trump’s accusations fueled concerns about the integrity of the data going forward.