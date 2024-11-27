Donald Trump nominates Jamieson Greer as his US Trade Representative

US President-elect Donald Trump has picked Jamieson Greer to serve as the United States Trade Representative (USTR) and appointed Kevin A Hassett as the director of the White House National Economic Council.

"Jamieson played a key role during my First Term in imposing Tariffs on China and others to combat unfair Trade practices, and replacing the failed NAFTA deal with USMCA, therefore making it much better for American Workers," Trump said.

"His efforts under the former USTR, Bob Lighthizer, a spectacular leader and person, helped spur the return of Manufacturing jobs to America, and reverse decades of disastrous Trade policies.

"Jamieson will focus the Office of the US Trade Representative on reining in the Country's massive Trade Deficit, defending American Manufacturing, Agriculture, and Services, and opening up Export Markets everywhere," the president-elect said.

Greer is currently a partner at the Law Firm of King & Spalding and served as the Chief of Staff at USTR before that. A native of Paradise, California, he is also a US Air Force veteran who served in Iraq, Turkey and Stateside.

As Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, Kevin A Hassett played a crucial role in helping design and pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, Trump said in a separate statement.

"(Hassett) stood with me as we pursued our enormously successful agenda to Make America Great Again," he said.

"He will play an important role in helping American families recover from the Inflation that was unleashed by the Biden Administration. Together, we will renew and improve our record Tax Cuts, and ensure that we have Fair Trade with Countries that have taken advantage of the United States in the past. Kevin will also play a key role strengthening our Economic relationships with Allies, new and old, while also securing Prosperity for the American People," said the president-elect.

Trump also announced the decision to appoint Vince Haley, who served as director of Policy and Speechwriting in his campaign, as the director of the Domestic Policy Council.

"Vince is very well-educated, and has a brilliant mind for Policies that work for the American People. He holds a Bachelor's Degree from the College of William & Mary, a Law Degree and a Master's Degree in Foreign Affairs from the University of Virginia, and a Master's in European Law from the College of Europe," he said.

"Vince helped lead the Speechwriting Department in my First Administration, working to convey our message to the Public. Prior to joining my 2016 Campaign, he worked for 12 years in a variety of roles for Newt Gingrich, a man who I greatly respect," Trump said.