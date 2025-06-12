Donald Trump open to talks with North Korea's Kim Jong Un: White House

By Soo-Hyang Choi

President Donald Trump remains open to communications with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un , the White House said in its latest comments expressing willingness to resume dialogue with the nuclear-armed North, despite no visible signal from Kim seeking engagement.

“The President remains receptive to correspondence with Kim Jong Un and he’d like to see the progress that was made at that summit in Singapore,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Wednesday when asked about a media report that said Trump tried to send a letter to Kim.

The renewed call for dialogue comes as US ally South Korea seeks to reduce tensions on the Korean peninsula following the inauguration of new liberal President Lee Jae-myung last week. In one of the first conciliatory steps since Lee’s tenure began, South Korea suspended the broadcast of loudspeakers criticizing the Kim regime near the border this week.