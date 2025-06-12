Home / World News / Srinivas Mukkamala becomes first person of Indian origin to lead AMA

Srinivas Mukkamala becomes first person of Indian origin to lead AMA

During his decades working in organised medicine, Mukkamala has been a fierce advocate for patients

Srinivas Mukkamala, american medical association
Mukkamala went on to highlight that he, without question, benefited from the best possible treatment | Photo: X/@ani_digital
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 8:39 AM IST
Srinivas Mukkamala was elected President of the American Medical Association, the first person of Indian origin to lead the organisation in its 178-year history.

"To call this moment humbling doesn't capture it," said Bobby Mukkamala, MD, an otolaryngologist and the AMA's newly inaugurated 180th President. "It's moving. It's awe-inspiring," he said.

For many in attendance at the AMA presidential inauguration in Chicago, that inspiration was reciprocal. Last November, a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam revealed an 8-cm temporal lobe tumour on the left side of Mukkamala's brain. Three weeks after the startling discovery, the 53-year-old father of two underwent surgery, as per a statement by AMA.

The removal of 90 per cent of the tumor was a best-case scenario for Mukkamala. During his decades working in organised medicine, Mukkamala has been a fierce advocate for patients. His cancer battle reaffirmed the purpose of his position--to use his platform and lived experience to advocate for a better, more equitable US health system.

Mukkamala went on to highlight that he, without question, benefited from the best possible treatment. But for many patients, the process of getting care comes with far more troubling questions than reassuring answers: whether insurance will cover a procedure, how much a medication costs, or how long they will wait to see a specialist for something as serious as a lump in their neck, as per the statement.

"Our health system needs the input of many skilled physicians--physician leaders across every state and specialty--who are working together with incredible purpose and urgency," he said. "It needs the AMA more than ever, with leaders in our profession speaking with one firm and commanding voice."

AMA House of Delegates' meeting ran from June 6- June 11, as per the statement.

The AMA has adopted a new policy aimed at promoting public awareness and education about the differences between unhealthful, ultraprocessed foods and healthful foods, as well as the benefits of minimally processed and unprocessed foods. As part of this effort, the policy encourages the integration of nutrition education into all levels of medical education to empower physicians to best counsel patients on reducing unhealthful consumption of ultraprocessed foods.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :healthcare in USUS healthcareIndians abroadPeople of Indian origin

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 8:39 AM IST

