Here's why Trump slammed AT&T after his conference call with faith leaders

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (IST) berated US telecom giant AT&T after a network disruption affected his conference call with faith leaders.

AT&T responds, blames platform glitch

AT&T responded on social media saying it had contacted the White House and was “working to quickly understand and assess the situation". In its preliminary findings, the company said the disruption was due to a fault in the conference call platform, not the network itself.

Trump, however, claimed this was not the first such incident and signalled that future White House teleconferencing services might be switched to another provider.

White House telecom contracts in focus

According to a Bloomberg report, AT&T and Lumen Technologies Inc. are the two vendors contracted by the White House for teleconferencing and telecommunications services. Since the contract began in fiscal year 2020, AT&T has earned $1.7 million in obligations under the agreement.