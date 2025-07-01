Home / World News / Pakistan to take over UNSC presidency for July starting from today

Pakistan to take over UNSC presidency for July starting from today

Pakistan was elected as a non-permanent member with overwhelming support of the UN membership, securing 182 votes out of 193

pakistan Flag
Pakistan is set to assume on Tuesday the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of July 2025. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 2:34 PM IST
Pakistan is set to assume on Tuesday the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of July 2025, the state media said here.

The presidency of the Security Council - the world body's power centre - is part of Pakistan's two-year term as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, which began in January 2025.

Pakistan was elected as a non-permanent member with overwhelming support of the UN membership, securing 182 votes out of 193. The presidency rotates monthly among its 15 members, in alphabetical order.

Pakistan's Presidency will be transparent, inclusive and responsive, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad told the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) correspondent at the UN, as he prepared to face the challenges ahead.

Ambassador Iftikhar, who will preside over the Council meetings on key global issues in July, said he was fully aware of the complex geo-political scenario, growing instability and threats to international peace and security, marked by rising conflicts and deepening humanitarian crises.

During this July presidency, Pakistan is scheduled to host two high-level signature events on multilateralism and peaceful settlement of disputes, and on UN-OIC cooperation.

These topics, he said, were reflective of shared priorities multilateralism, preventive diplomacy and cooperation with regional organisations in promoting international peace and security.

At the same time, the focus will remain on key global issues, including the situation in West Asia and developments in Africa, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar has already met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and briefed him on the Council's programme of work in July. As a country that has consistently advocated for dialogue and diplomacy, Pakistan brings a principled and balanced perspective to the Security Council's work shaped by its own experience, and longstanding contribution to UN's peacekeeping and peace-building efforts, the Pakistani envoy said in the interview.

We look forward to working with all Council members for collective, timely action by the Council in line with its primary responsibility under the Charter and expectations of broader UN membership, he added.

Pakistan's earlier terms on the Council were in 2012-13, 2003-04, 1993-94, 1983-84, 1976- 77, 1968-69 and 1952-53.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Pakistan unscUnited Nations Security Council

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

