Renault to report $11 billion loss on Nissan stake in first half this year

Renault currently owns 35.7 per cent of Nissan, with 17.05 per cent held directly and the rest through a trust.

Renault said in the future, any change in the value of the holding would be directly recognised in equity and assessed based on Nissan's share price, with no hit to its net income nor to dividends it pays out.

It added that there would be no change to operational projects and collaboration between the two companies.

Shares in the French company slipped 1 per cent while Nissan fell 2.4 per cent on Tuesday to 341.8 yen ($2.39), trading well below 400 yen apiece, the price Renault valued the stock at to increase its stake in the Japanese automaker in 2002.

Renault's 2024 universal registration document shows a carrying value of the Nissan investment of 1,549 yen per share.