Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Donald Trump picks CIA veteran Ron Johnson as US ambassador to Mexico

Donald Trump picks CIA veteran Ron Johnson as US ambassador to Mexico

Ronald Johnson served as the ambassador to El Salvador from 2019 to 2021

Ron Johnson
Ron Johnson | Reuters
Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
President-elect Donald Trump has picked former US ambassador to El Salvador, Ronald Johnson, as the next United States ambassador to Mexico, he said on social media on Tuesday. 
Johnson served as the ambassador to El Salvador from 2019 to 2021. Trump also cited Johnson's more than 20 years of experience with the CIA in his announcement. 
Trump made illegal immigration along the US-Mexico border a key issue during his election campaign. Mexico has played a key role in implementing US 
immigration policy in recent years, accepting migrants from countries to which the US struggles to deport people, such as Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. 
US government estimates, though, also suggest nearly half of the immigrants living in the US illegally are Mexican. 
"Ron will work closely with our great Secretary of State Nominee, Marco Rubio, to promote our Nation's security and prosperity through strong America First Foreign Policies," Trump said on his Truth Social platform. 

More From This Section

Mangione suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing fights extradition to NY

Review of Nippon partnership ongoing as US Steel shares tumble, says US

BlackRock sees investor shift from cash after even 'modest' rate cuts

Ghost guns: All about weapon found with UnitedHealth CEO's murder suspect

OpenAI CFO Friar says she trusts Elon Musk to prioritise national interest

US Senator Marco Rubio has been tapped by Trump for secretary of state. Mexico is bracing for the arrival of large numbers of its citizens deported from the US once Trump takes office in January. It has argued, however, the deportations are unnecessary, pointing to the contribution of Mexicans to the US economy. 
Mexico is seeking an agreement with Trump to ensure it does not receive deportees from third countries in case of large-scale deportations of migrants from the United States, President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday. 
Trump has threatened tariffs on Canada and Mexico until they clamped down on drugs and migrants crossing the border.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US job growth up in November as Boeing workers return, hurricanes over

Global cos to be affected by Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China

Gold prices edge lower as spotlight shifts to US non-farm payrolls data

US continues to exploit other economies for their benefit: Vladimir Putin

Wall Street stocks up, dollar steady amid turmoil in South Korea, France

Topics :US economyMexicoDonald Trump

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story