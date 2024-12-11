Mangione suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing fights extradition to NY

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is fighting his extradition to New York, as per CNN.

Mangione, who was denied bail in a Pennsylvania court on Wednesday, yelled at the media, "It's completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people. It's lived experience!" as per CNN.

The 26-year-old accused appeared at an extradition hearing today at the Blair County Courthouse in Pennsylvania after New York prosecutors charged him with murder, among other counts.

New York prosecutors charged Mangione, who was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania on Monday, with one count of murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree possession of a forged document, and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as per CNN.

Court documents show that Mangione was found with "a black 3D-printed pistol and a black silencer", according to the complaint. Detective Yousef Demes of the Midtown North Detective Squad showed evidence that proves Mangione is the person depicted in surveillance video fatally shooting Thompson outside of a Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, CNN reported.

As per CNN, because Mangione is fighting extradition, Pennsylvania court gave him 14 days to file for writ of habeas corpus, and a hearing will be scheduled if he does. Mangione will stay at Huntingdon State Correctional Institution in Pennsylvania. Prosecutors have 30 days to obtain a governor's warrant, which New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she will work with prosecutors to sign.

Defense attorney Tom Dickey said he anticipates a not guilty plea for Mangione's murder charge.

"From what I've seen, up to this point, he hasn't been charged with that," Dickey said, as per CNN. "I don't really want to speculate, but if in fact that would happen, I would anticipate a plea of not guilty."

Dickey also said it's "a possibility" he could represent Mangione in New York, CNN reported.