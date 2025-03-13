Trump warns Russia of major financial consequences if ceasefire rejected

US President Donald Trump has warned that Russia could face severe financial consequences if it does not accept a 30-day ceasefire deal with Ukraine. The truce was negotiated between Kyiv and Washington during high-level diplomatic talks in Saudi Arabia earlier this week.

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday, Trump said the responsibility is now on Russia. “We have people currently heading to Russia," he confirmed, adding that US officials will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to present the agreement and discuss possible steps toward broader peace negotiations.

Trump stressed that continuing military action would be costly for Moscow. “There are measures that could have a very negative financial impact," he said.

“It would be disastrous for Russia. However, I don’t want that outcome, because my goal is to achieve peace,” he added.

Russia’s response and next steps

While Ukraine has already accepted the US-backed ceasefire, Russia has remained hesitant. The Kremlin stated that it was "studying" the proposal and waiting for more details from US officials before making a final decision. The ceasefire agreement calls for an immediate halt to fighting on land, sea, and air, and aims to provide a temporary window for peace talks.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, when questioned about Russia’s stance, gave a cautious response. He stated that further discussions with US representatives are necessary before Moscow can make a commitment. "We need more details and guarantees before we can make a decision," Peskov said.

Reports suggest that US envoys will push for Russia's agreement in upcoming talks in Moscow. If the ceasefire holds, it could lead to further diplomatic discussions on ending the war.

Tensions between US and Ukraine

The ceasefire proposal follows a period of strained relations between the US and Ukraine. A heated exchange between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House recently led the US to temporarily halt military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv. However, the US reinstated support after Ukraine agreed to the truce plan during the Saudi Arabia talks.

Despite these tensions, US officials have reiterated their commitment to helping Ukraine achieve a peaceful resolution. “The United States remains firm in its support for Ukraine, but we also believe that diplomacy is the best path forward," a senior White House official told reporters.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the war has killed tens of thousands of people and caused widespread destruction in Ukrainian cities. The ongoing conflict has also led to severe economic sanctions against Russia, further straining its economy.

