Donald Trump's early presidency receives positive marks, shows CBS poll

US President Donald Trump's early term has received generally positive feedback from Americans, with many describing him as "tough," "energetic," "focused," and "effective," according to a CBS News poll.

Trump has largely met the expectations set during his campaign, with most people acknowledging he has done more than anticipated. Among those who feel this way, the majority are pleased with his actions. Very few believe he's doing less than expected.

Particularly, his supporters, including voters, approve of his focus on issues like ending diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, as well as deporting illegal immigrants. Trump's deportation policies enjoy majority approval, aligning with voter preferences expressed during the campaign, and this includes the deployment of troops to the border.

Rising prices

However, a significant concern remains: many Americans feel the administration isn't adequately addressing the issue of rising prices. Inflation was a major factor in Trump’s electoral victory, and it remains a pressing issue.

Americans approve Trump’s policies

During the 2024 campaign, voters used similar terms to describe Trump, and current approval ratings reflect or exceed those sentiments. A large majority believes he's delivering on his promises, regardless of whether they approve of him personally, the poll showed.

In particular, Trump’s new mass deportation initiative, which gained substantial support from voters during the campaign, continues to receive approval. There is also greater support for sending US troops to the border, the poll showed. Though opinions are divided on the creation of large detention centers, Trump's voters strongly back this idea.

On the issue of Israel and Gaza, Trump’s handling of the conflict has earned positive evaluations, largely from Republicans. His comments about potentially taking over Gaza attracted widespread attention, though most Americans, upon hearing about it, didn’t consider it a good idea, with some saying it depends, the CBS poll stated.

When it comes to prices and tariffs, the public feels the administration is not sufficiently focused on reducing costs for consumers. Lowering prices is the one issue that a solid majority agrees should be a priority for Trump's team, including nearly half of Republicans. They believe he is appropriately addressing other concerns, but price reduction is seen as more urgent.

Elon Musk’s influence

As for Elon Musk, Republicans believe he should have some influence over government spending and operations, though not excessive, while Democrats largely think his influence should be minimal or nonexistent.

On fiscal matters, most Trump voters and Republicans feel the administration is correctly prioritising spending cuts and reductions in foreign aid.