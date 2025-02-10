Taiwan detects 5 Chinese aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels operating near its shores

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported increased Chinese military activity near its territory, stating that five People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were detected around the island.

The ministry also confirmed that three of the five aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island nation's southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In its X post, the MND reported, "5 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier on Sunday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported that 14 Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and 6 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were detected around Taiwan as of 6 am local time (UTC+8).

Nine of these aircraft crossed the median line and entered the island nation's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In recent weeks, China had visibly increased its capacity to conduct amphibious assaults on Taiwan's beaches with new naval equipment. This included the formal launch of an advanced landing helicopter assault (LHA) vessel, unique in the world, and the mass production of floating bridge docks to aid ship unloading during beach landings.

The Taiwan-China conflict remained a longstanding geopolitical issue centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. While Taiwan functioned as a de facto independent state with its own government, military, and economy, Beijing considered it a breakaway province under the "One China" policy.

Since the Chinese Civil War (1945-1949), when the Republic of China government retreated to Taiwan, China had used diplomatic, economic, and military measures to pressure Taiwan, which continued to assert its independence with strong domestic support.