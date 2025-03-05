Donald Trump's latest trade-war salvo to likely put the brakes on US growth

By Shawn Donnan and Enda Curran

President Donald Trump’s latest trade-war salvo, the largest act of American protectionism since the 1930s, will likely put the brakes on US growth in the near term – and it’s just one of the shocks piling up for increasingly nervous consumers, businesses and investors.

There’s also Elon Musk’s cuts to the federal workforce, the clampdown on immigration, and a potential drag on business investment amid so much policy uncertainty. Add it all up, says the growing consensus among economists, and it spells a slowdown for the world’s biggest economy.

Few see much danger of outright contraction this year, and there are growth-friendly measures like tax cuts in the pipeline too. Still, the specter of “Trumpcession” has been raised. An escalating tit-for-tat trade war would only amplify it — and Trump, who’ll address Congress Tuesday evening, has made plain that many more tariffs will follow the ones he just imposed on Mexico, Canada and China.

Future targets include the European Union, autos, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors – as well as the “reciprocal” tariffs that Trump aides are calculating based on various barriers to US goods overseas.

There might be some backsliding along the way. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Mexico and Canada could be offered a path to relief from at least some of the duties as early as Wednesday. Still, the tariff wave is cresting amid already-clear signals of slower growth and higher inflation.

Consumer spending fell by the most in nearly four years in January and confidence has weakened. Factory activity fell back last month, while a gauge of prices paid for materials surged to the highest since June 2022.

‘We Have a Focus’

Analysts caution against reading too much into a single month of data, especially one skewed by severe weather. The Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow real-time forecasting tool on Monday predicted a 2.8 per cent first-quarter contraction, but it’s an outlier. Most indicators aren’t pointing to a severe downturn.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon told a conference in Sydney on Tuesday that there’s a “very small” chance that the US economy tips into a recession.

Trump and his team say a drastic overhaul is needed to rebuild US industries hollowed out by decades of trade deficits, and bring decent-paying manufacturing jobs back to the country. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent pushed back on concerns about the tariff effect and the global market slide that it triggered. Stocks fell around the world and the S&P 500 almost erased its post-election rally

“We are going to rebalance the economy,” Bessent told Fox News on Tuesday. “Over the medium term, which is what we’re focused on, it’s a focus on Main Street. Wall Street’s done great, Wall Street can continue to do fine, but we have a focus on small business and consumers.”

Both groups will feel the impact of the new taxes on some $1.5 trillion in US imports, more than two-fifths of the total. As of Tuesday, the average US tariff rate stood at the highest level since the 1940s.

That alone is enough to raise the possibility of a period of stagflation, or slow growth and high inflation, according to Maeva Cousin and Rana Sajedi of Bloomberg Economics. “These tariffs will act as a negative supply shock for the US economy,” they wrote.

Calculations based on models used by the Federal Reserve during the first Trump administration suggest the latest tariff shock could cut 1.3 per cent off US GDP and lift core inflation by 0.8 per cent.

Economists at Yale’s Budget Lab predicted a growth shock of about half that size in 2025, but warned of scars that could persist for years. Even after production shifts and supply chains reorganize, Trump’s latest tariffs and retaliation by others will shave 0.4 per cent off long-run GDP, they wrote – “the equivalent of the US economy being permanently smaller by $80-$110 billion annually.”

‘Almost Every Night’

Retailers like Target and Best Buy on Tuesday said they expect slower sales because of the tariffs.

Shoppers in Target’s stores, already very cautious because of the “lingering tariff conversation that they hear about almost every night on the news,” can expect to see price hikes over the next couple of days,” Chief Executive Brian Cornell told CNBC.

He pointed in particular to produce like strawberries, avocados and bananas, for which in wintertime the company “depends on Mexico for a significant amount of supply.” Almost half of US fruit and vegetable imports, including more than 90 per cent of avocados, come from south of the border.

The new tariffs will hit partygoers and clothes-shoppers too. Four in five beers that enter the US from abroad come from Mexico, while in apparel China accounts for nearly 30 per cent.

It adds up to a hefty bill. “If all of the announced and threatened tariffs are actually implemented and remain in place, then the typical American family will need to shell out as much as $1,300 more a year to purchase the same goods they did last year,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

Those same families recently got whacked by a post-Covid surge in the cost of living – which helped Trump get elected, most pundits reckon – and there are clear worries that it’s bubbling up again. Inflation expectations over the coming year are the highest since 2023, and one longer-run survey points to a multi-decade high.

Beyond the direct hit on consumer wallets, there are risks to industrial production and manufacturing jobs too. Both declined in 2019 during Trump’s first-term trade war.

The US auto industry, some 2.5 per cent of the economy, is profoundly exposed, as giants like Ford Motor Co. are loudly warning. Its supply chains have grown deeply entwined with Canada and Mexico over decades. Even a short term disruption could wipe a percentage point from annualised GDP growth, according to Citigroup Inc. – and Trump says separate car tariffs are coming too.

‘Punish the Small’

Meanwhile, the mere threat of steel and aluminum duties slated for March 12 has already led to a surge in domestic prices that’s raising costs for companies like Calder Brothers Corp.

The Greenville, South Carolina-based firm makes paving machines used for driveways and car parks, which retail at an average $200,000. On top of the recent steel-price increase it’s getting squeezed by tariffs on components sourced overseas, like gearboxes and hydraulic valves. The company is mulling an unusual mid-year price increase, said Glen Calder, its president.

“These tariffs really punish the small US manufacturer,” he said. “There’s a lot of concern over what’s going to happen to pricing on a lot of things.”

If tariffs are top of mind for US growth-watchers right now, there are plenty of other administration policies raising red flags too.

The crackdown of illegal migrants, already under way, threatens to leave gaps in the workforce that won’t be easy to fill quickly — especially in some key industries like meatpacking.

Deportations carried out so far by the Trump administration likely won’t hurt the economy too much. But Goldman Sachs economists say a broader immigration slowdown, with fewer net arrivals per year, could strip as much as 40 basis points off potential growth compared with recent years.

‘This Is It’

Cutbacks driven by Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency have seen more than 100,000 federal workers lose their jobs already, with knock-on effects for many contractors. DOGE may not be enough to cause a recession on its own, but by moving fast and breaking things it “amplifies the recession risks in two key ways,” according to economist Claudia Sahm.

“First, it concentrates the economic effects temporally, and second, it creates uncertainty that can weigh on growth and employment,” she wrote on Tuesday. And that’s against a backdrop of already-slowing growth, still-high interest rates and snowballing tariffs, Sahm points out.

Trump has acknowledged that Americans may feel “some pain” from the trade war – but says the long-term gains from his agenda will be huge. The administration says tariffs, deregulation and tax cuts that have begun working their way through Congress will combine to drive an investment boom.

As evidence that its hawkish trade policy is bearing fruit, Trump’s team points to the recent pledge by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s top producer of AI chips, to invest an additional $100 billion in US plants. Another key part of the policy mix is cheap energy. There are signs that Trump has persuaded oil powerhouses Saudi Arabia and Russia to heed his calls for output increases – which could push pump prices down and offer some relief to US consumers battered by tariffs.

The US economy has repeatedly proven its resilience, and defied recession forecasts. Still, the Trump shocks are piling up, according to Stephanie Roth, chief economist at Wolfe Research.

“If you were to design something that is really quite negative for the economy,” she told Bloomberg TV, “this is it.”