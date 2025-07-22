Home / World News / Donald Trump's tax law to add $3.4 trillion to US deficits, says CBO

Donald Trump's tax law to add $3.4 trillion to US deficits, says CBO

The CBO score for the law, released Monday, reflects a $4.5 trillion decrease in revenues and a $1.1 trillion decline in spending through 2034, relative to a current-law baseline

Donald Trump, Trump
A number of spending cuts were included in the tax law in an effort to reduce deficits and offset the cost, including to Medicaid, which provides health insurance for low-income people. (Photo:PTI)
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 11:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Jarrell Dillard
  President Donald Trump’s recently enacted tax and spending law will add $3.4 trillion to US deficits over a decade and leave millions without health care coverage, according to a new estimate from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. 
The CBO score for the law, released Monday, reflects a $4.5 trillion decrease in revenues and a $1.1 trillion decline in spending through 2034, relative to a current-law baseline. The new analysis doesn’t incorporate so-called dynamic effects, such as the impact on growth or interest rates over time that the legislation’s measures might have. 
Trump signed the “One Big Beautiful Bill” into law on July 4 after months of negotiations with congressional Republicans. Encompassing much of Trump’s economic agenda, it permanently extends his 2017 income-tax cuts and some breaks for businesses, lifts the cap on federal deductions for state and local taxes and eliminates taxes on tips and overtime on a temporary basis, among other provisions. 
Passage of the law triggered warnings from some economists and investors about a widening of America’s budget shortfall — already large by historical standards — that could push borrowing costs and inflation up. The Trump administration points to record collections from the tariffs he’s imposed on most US imports this year, saying that revenue will help fill the gap.  
A number of spending cuts were included in the tax law in an effort to reduce deficits and offset the cost, including to Medicaid, which provides health insurance for low-income people.  
New work requirements for recipients of Medicaid under the age of 65, are set to begin by the end of 2026. The law also limits states’ ability to tax health care providers to help fund the program. Provisions in the law will result in 10 million Americans losing health insurance by 2034, according to the CBO analysis. 
The potential loss of health insurance coverage comes as rising prices due to tariffs already threaten to create increased economic hardship for low-income families. June inflation data showed some signs of the levies’ impact on costs and economists expect prices to continue to rise over the summer. This would disproportionately impact low-income Americans as they tend to spend a larger share of their income on necessities, such as food.  
At the request of Senate Republicans, the bill was also scored separately relative to a current policy baseline. On that basis it would reduce deficits by $366 billion over a decade, with revenues falling $849 billion in the period — about one-fifth of the drop recorded in the conventional scoring.  Lawmakers used this accounting maneuver to count the permanent extension of the 2017 income-tax cuts as costing nothing.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Donald Trump's Golden Dome looks for alternatives to Musk's SpaceX

AstraZeneca unveils $50 bn US investment as pharma tariff threat looms

Bessent sees no reason for Jerome Powell to step down from US Fed now

Elon Musk's xAI seeks $12 billion more to expand AI infrastructure

General Motors profit falls as Trump tariffs add $1.1 billion in costs

Topics :Donald TrumpUS tax lawstax

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story