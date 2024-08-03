Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Donald Trump says he will debate US VP Kamala Harris on Fox News on Sept 4

Donald Trump says he will debate US VP Kamala Harris on Fox News on Sept 4

Donald Trump's statement came right after the Democratic National Committee launched an advertising campaign on Friday

Donald Trump, Trump
Donald Trump, Trump (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 7:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said he will debate Democratic US Vice President Kamala Harris on Fox News on September 4, in a post on Truth Social late on Friday, though the Harris campaign did not confirm the event.
 
"Rules will be similar to the rules of my debate with Sleepy Joe, who has been treated horribly by his party, but with a full arena audience," Trump said, referring to President Joe Biden, who has since dropped his reelection bid.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Harris's campaign said it did not have a comment. Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
Trump's statement came right after the Democratic National Committee launched an advertising campaign on Friday taunting him by saying "the convicted felon is afraid to debate" and questioning whether that is due to his stance on abortion.
 
After Biden dropped out of the race on July 21 and backed Harris, Trump said he would not debate her because she was not the official candidate.
 
On Friday, Harris secured the delegate votes needed to clinch the Democratic nomination.
 

More From This Section

Hamas commander among nine killed in Israeli airstrike in West Bank

Berkshire's cash hits $277 bn as Warren Buffett pulls back from stocks

Tensions rise in Bangladesh as students reject PM's call for dialogue

32 people died, 63 wounded in Somalia hotel attack, Al-Shabab responsible

Next round of India-Asean trade agreement review talks in November

Trump's post was removed for a few minutes before being reposted, with Trump deleting his proposal for a "major" town hall gathering on the same date if Harris was "unwilling or unable to debate".
 
Harris had responded last month that she was "ready" after Fox News proposed the presidential debate between the two candidates on September 17.
 
Trump said the debate would take place in the battleground state of Pennsylvania with a "full arena audience." The first and only debate this year between Trump and Biden had no in-house audience.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Rescue operation in Wayanad in final stage, says Kerala CM; over 200 still missing

Kamala became Democratic nominee in least democratic way: Trump campaign

Kamala Harris to interview 6 potential vice president picks this weekend

Trump slams Google over claims it was censoring news related to him

US Vice President Kamala Harris becomes Democratic presidential nominee

Topics :Kamala HarrisJoe BidenDonald TrumpUS presidential debateUS President

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story