Donald Trump says he will debate US VP Kamala Harris on Fox News on Sept 4

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said he will debate Democratic US Vice President Kamala Harris on Fox News on September 4, in a post on Truth Social late on Friday, though the Harris campaign did not confirm the event.
"Rules will be similar to the rules of my debate with Sleepy Joe, who has been treated horribly by his party, but with a full arena audience," Trump said, referring to President Joe Biden, who has since dropped his reelection bid.
Harris's campaign said it did not have a comment. Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump's statement came right after the Democratic National Committee launched an advertising campaign on Friday taunting him by saying "the convicted felon is afraid to debate" and questioning whether that is due to his stance on abortion.
After Biden dropped out of the race on July 21 and backed Harris, Trump said he would not debate her because she was not the official candidate.
On Friday, Harris secured the delegate votes needed to clinch the Democratic nomination.