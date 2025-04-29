'I run the country & the world': Donald Trump touts control in second term

In an interview with The Atlantic — the publication that uncovered ‘Signalgate’ involving US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth — United States President Donald Trump promised that his second term would differ from his first, claiming he now oversees “both the country and the world” while pushing an aggressive agenda both domestically and internationally.

Reflecting on his time in office, Trump said, “The first time, I had two things to do — run the country and survive; I had all these crooked guys. And the second time, I run the country and the world.”

Trump said, “I’m having a lot of fun, considering what I do. You know, what I do is such serious stuff.”

ALSO READ: How Trump made Mike Carney's Liberal Party win a lost election in Canada Trump said this in an interview with Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic. Goldberg recently entangled the White House in the ‘Signalgate’ controversy after he was mistakenly added to a Signal group chat where senior officials discussed military plans. Despite efforts by the White House to minimise the fallout, Goldberg published the messages, significantly intensifying scrutiny of the Pentagon chief.

Ahead of the interview, Trump on Truth Social account posted, questioning whether the magazine would report accurately: “I am doing this interview out of curiosity, and as a competition with myself, just to see if it's possible for The Atlantic to be ‘truthful’.”

During the interview, Trump emphasised that he feels more empowered in his second term. Surrounded by loyalists, he has adopted a more combative posture toward the judiciary, which often acts as a check on his authority.

In his first 100 days back in office, Trump has signed more than 140 executive orders, targeting policy measures and political opponents alike. However, his approval ratings have taken a hit, falling to 39 per cent, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll, amid growing unease over economic challenges and tariff impacts.

ALSO READ: Hong Kong's 1967 lesson: Move fast to win Asia's rich in dollar turmoil Trump also addressed speculation about a potential third run for the presidency — an idea he has hinted at previously but which many Republican lawmakers tend to treat as a jest. “It’s not something I’m considering, and I think it would be very difficult to do,” he said.

Trump's first 100 days at the White House

The White House has launched a weeklong series of events celebrating Trump’s first 100 days back in office, beginning with a strong focus on immigration. On Monday, officials placed signs featuring mugshots of immigrants accused of serious crimes such as rape and murder across the White House lawn — a clear signal of the administration’s tough stance. Tom Homan, Trump’s chief border adviser, told reporters that there has been “unprecedented success” in border enforcement efforts and vowed to continue at “full speed ahead”.

During a briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the administration was in “the beginning stages of carrying out the largest deportation campaign in American history”, reporting that around 139,000 individuals have been deported so far.

Trump’s 100th day in office falls on Tuesday. He is scheduled to mark the occasion with a rally in Macomb County, Michigan, a key automotive hub north of Detroit. Later in the week, he will deliver a commencement address at the University of Alabama.