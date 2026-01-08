Trump signs order to withdraw US from 66 international organisations

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) signed a presidential memorandum directing the withdrawal of the US from 66 international organisations, the White House said.

Under the order, US agencies and departments have been instructed to cease participation in and funding for 35 non-UN organisations and 31 UN entities that, according to the administration, no longer serve American interests. The White House said these organisations operate contrary to US national interests, security, economic prosperity or sovereignty.

What does the presidential memorandum direct US agencies to do?

The memorandum directs all relevant US departments and agencies to immediately stop participating in and funding international bodies identified in the order.

It specifically calls for the withdrawal from organisations that the administration believes advance global agendas over US priorities or address critical issues inefficiently and ineffectively, making US taxpayer funding better allocated elsewhere. Why is the US withdrawing from these international organisations? According to the White House, President Trump is ending US participation in international organisations that undermine America’s independence and waste taxpayer dollars. The administration said many of these bodies promote radical climate policies, global governance initiatives and ideological programmes that conflict with US sovereignty and economic strength. It added that American taxpayers have spent billions of dollars on such organisations with little return, while several of them routinely criticise US policies, advance agendas contrary to American values or fail to deliver meaningful results despite significant funding.

By exiting these entities, the White House said President Trump aims to save taxpayer money and refocus resources on “America First” priorities. The decision follows a comprehensive review ordered earlier this year of all international intergovernmental organisations, conventions and treaties in which the US is a member, party, funder or supporter. According to a White House fact sheet, the review assessed whether continued US participation aligned with national interests, security concerns, economic goals and sovereignty. What similar steps has Trump taken since returning to office? Immediately after returning to office, President Trump initiated the withdrawal of the US from the World Health Organisation and the Paris Climate Agreement.

On day one of his administration, Trump also signed a presidential memorandum notifying the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development that its global tax deal has no force or effect in the US. Weeks later, Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the US from the UN Human Rights Council and prohibiting any future funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for the Near East. Which UN bodies is the US withdrawing from? The memorandum covers 31 United Nations (UN) entities, including: Department of Economic and Social Affairs

UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) — Economic Commission for Africa

ECOSOC — Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean

ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific

ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia

International Law Commission

International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals

International Trade Centre

UN Framework Convention on Climate Change

Peacebuilding Fund Which non-UN organisations is the US withdrawing from? According to the White House, the US will withdraw from several non-UN organisations, including: