Donald Trump, Trudeau to speak on Wednesday amid escalating tariff row

US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are scheduled to a speak on Wednesday, a day after Trump's new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada took effect, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

The tariff moves, which could upend nearly $2.2 trillion in annual trade, came after Trump declared that the top three US trading partners had failed to do enough to stem the flow of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals into the US

Canada then announced immediate retaliatory measures on tens of billions of dollars worth of goods, prompting Trump to threaten even more tariffs.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

