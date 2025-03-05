Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Donald Trump, Trudeau to speak on Wednesday amid escalating tariff row

Donald Trump, Trudeau to speak on Wednesday amid escalating tariff row

Canada then announced immediate retaliatory measures on tens of billions of dollars worth of goods, prompting Trump to threaten even more tariffs

Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau
The planned call was first reported by CNN. | File Image
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 7:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are scheduled to a speak on Wednesday, a day after Trump's new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada took effect, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. 
  The tariff moves, which could upend nearly $2.2 trillion in annual trade, came after Trump declared that the top three US trading partners had failed to do enough to stem the flow of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals into the US
 
Canada then announced immediate retaliatory measures on tens of billions of dollars worth of goods, prompting Trump to threaten even more tariffs. 
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 
The planned call was first reported by CNN.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US Supreme Court won't let Trump withhold payment to foreign aid groups

Trump weighs possible tariff relief for Canada, Mexico in some sectors

Explained: Trump's 'Golden Dome' to protect US in 'a very dangerous world'

Trump blocks intelligence sharing with Ukraine after freezing military aid

UK closes antitrust investigation into Microsoft-OpenAI collaboration

Topics :Justin TrudeauDonald Trump tariff hikeUS-Canada

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story