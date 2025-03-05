The United States has halted intelligence-sharing with Kyiv, according to a report by The Financial Times, a move signalling the continued and growing distancing of the US from Ukraine.

This move follows the Trump administration’s decision on Monday to suspend military aid deliveries to Ukraine and comes in the wake of a sharp deterioration in relations between the US president and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

US intelligence cooperation has been crucial in helping Ukraine identify and strike Russian military targets. The report cited three officials confirming that Washington had frozen intelligence channels with Kyiv.

While the US has also formally prohibited its allies from sharing American intelligence with Ukraine, the report said that recipients with assets inside the country might still pass on relevant intelligence. However, officials quoted by the report noted that such sharing would not include time-sensitive or high-value intelligence, which is essential for Ukraine to carry out precision strikes on mobile Russian targets.

The shadow of Trump and Zelenskyy showdown

Trump and Zelenskyy last week, though there had been recent signs of improvement. Relations between Washington and Kyiv had worsened following a tense Oval Office meeting betweenand Zelenskyy last week, though there had been recent signs of improvement.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy publicly acknowledged regret over the meeting, describing it as unfortunate and stating that Ukraine was prepared to return to negotiations as soon as possible. In a letter, he also expressed willingness to sign a deal with Trump “at any time” that would grant the US the rights to profit from Ukraine’s natural resources.

Also Read

During his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, Trump, who has previously referred to the democratically elected Zelenskyy as a “dictator,” said he appreciated the Ukrainian leader’s remarks.

On Wednesday, US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz suggested that military aid to Ukraine could be resumed. Speaking to Fox News, he indicated that if negotiations advanced and confidence-building measures were introduced, the president would reconsider lifting the pause on aid.

Zelenskyy’s push for mending relations with Trump

A few days after a tense public confrontation with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised his desire to mend relations with Trump and expressed willingness to work under his leadership to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine.

Reflecting on the meeting at the White House on Friday, Zelenskyy stated on X (formerly Twitter) that it had not gone as planned and described the situation as regrettable. He stressed the need to set things right and called for constructive future cooperation and communication. These remarks marked his first public statement since Trump halted US military aid to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin welcomed the suspension of US assistance to Ukraine, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov describing it as the “best contribution” to peace. He added that the decision could genuinely push Kyiv toward a peace process.

Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine’s commitment to peace, stating that no one wanted an endless war. He affirmed that Ukraine was ready to enter negotiations as soon as possible and emphasized that his team was prepared to work under Trump’s leadership to secure a lasting peace.

The strain in the US-Ukraine relation began as talks between US and Russian officials on ending the war sparked outrage in Kyiv and among European allies, who felt sidelined in the discussions. The negotiations have also raised concerns that any potential agreement could jeopardise Ukraine’s future.