Trump working on '28-point' Russia-Ukraine peace roadmap: What's in it?

The Donald Trump-led US administration has secretly been working on a 28-point plan to broker a deal between Russia and Ukraine, according to a report by Axios.

Russian officials told the platform that they are "hopeful" about the plan, which is being created in consultation with Moscow. However, Ukraine's and its allies' stance remains unclear.

What is Trump’s 28-point peace plan?

According to Axios, Trump’s reported 28-point plan focuses on four main areas:

Ending the war in Ukraine

Providing security guarantees

Ensuring safety in Europe

Shaping future US relations with Russia and Ukraine

So far, it’s still unclear how the US plans to handle disputes over territory.

ALSO READ: Musk returns to White House as tensions with Trump ease after earlier rift The main idea is to build on the discussions Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had in Alaska in August. The goal is to come up with a proposal that not only deals with the Ukraine conflict but also improves US-Russia relations and addresses Russia’s security concerns. Officials cited in the report say they want a "broader, long-term plan" that ensures security for Europe as a whole, not just Ukraine. They are working on a written draft to present before Trump and Putin meet again. A planned summit in Budapest, however, remains on hold for now.

Russia 'optimistic' about the plan Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff has been working with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who has been deeply involved in diplomacy over Ukraine, to come up with the plan. Notably, Witkoff had also led the Gaza peace talks. According to the report, Dmitriev spent three days with Witkoff and other members of the Trump administration when the former visited Miami between October 24 and 26. Expressing optimism, Dmitriev said, "We feel the Russian position is really being heard." According to the Russian representative, the US is now trying to convince Ukraine and European countries of the advantages of its current approach. He also noted that Russia’s improving position on the battlefield is giving Moscow more bargaining power.

Witkoff yet to consult Zelenskyy While Witkoff was supposed to consult Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, his trip was postponed. However, Witkoff has already discussed the plan with Ukrainian National Security Adviser Rustem Umerov in Miami. Ukrainian officials told Axios that they are aware that something is being worked on. US to onboard European allies Noting that Trump has been very clear about "ending the bloodshed," a White House official told Axios that they have started briefing European officials about the new plan, along with the Ukrainians. The official noted that the plan is very likely to work out as it is addressing the concerns of various parties involved.