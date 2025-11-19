Home / World News / Trump working on '28-point' Russia-Ukraine peace roadmap: What's in it?

Trump working on '28-point' Russia-Ukraine peace roadmap: What's in it?

Russian officials say they are 'hopeful' about the 28-point plan being developed with Moscow, while Ukraine and its allies await clarity as Washington pushes renewed diplomacy

Trump
The main idea is to build on the discussions Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had in Alaska in August. Image: Bloomberg
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
The Donald Trump-led US administration has secretly been working on a 28-point plan to broker a deal between Russia and Ukraine, according to a report by Axios.
 
Russian officials told the platform that they are "hopeful" about the plan, which is being created in consultation with Moscow. However, Ukraine's and its allies' stance remains unclear.

What is Trump’s 28-point peace plan?

According to Axios, Trump’s reported 28-point plan focuses on four main areas:
  • Ending the war in Ukraine
  • Providing security guarantees
  • Ensuring safety in Europe
  • Shaping future US relations with Russia and Ukraine
So far, it’s still unclear how the US plans to handle disputes over territory.
 
The main idea is to build on the discussions Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had in Alaska in August. The goal is to come up with a proposal that not only deals with the Ukraine conflict but also improves US-Russia relations and addresses Russia’s security concerns. 
 
Officials cited in the report say they want a "broader, long-term plan" that ensures security for Europe as a whole, not just Ukraine.
 
They are working on a written draft to present before Trump and Putin meet again. A planned summit in Budapest, however, remains on hold for now.

Russia 'optimistic' about the plan

Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff has been working with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who has been deeply involved in diplomacy over Ukraine, to come up with the plan. Notably, Witkoff had also led the Gaza peace talks.
 
According to the report, Dmitriev spent three days with Witkoff and other members of the Trump administration when the former visited Miami between October 24 and 26. Expressing optimism, Dmitriev said, "We feel the Russian position is really being heard."
 
According to the Russian representative, the US is now trying to convince Ukraine and European countries of the advantages of its current approach. He also noted that Russia’s improving position on the battlefield is giving Moscow more bargaining power.

Witkoff yet to consult Zelenskyy

While Witkoff was supposed to consult Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, his trip was postponed. However, Witkoff has already discussed the plan with Ukrainian National Security Adviser Rustem Umerov in Miami. Ukrainian officials told Axios that they are aware that something is being worked on.

US to onboard European allies

Noting that Trump has been very clear about "ending the bloodshed," a White House official told Axios that they have started briefing European officials about the new plan, along with the Ukrainians. The official noted that the plan is very likely to work out as it is addressing the concerns of various parties involved.

Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan

The Trump administration had earlier proposed the Gaza peace plan, which was agreed on by both Israel and Hamas, ending two years of violence, bloodshed and destruction.
 
In the 20-point Gaza peace plan, the US proposed that Gaza become a demilitarised and deradicalised area free of terrorism and posing no threat to its neighbours, followed by reconstruction efforts to improve the lives of its residents. The plan called for an immediate ceasefire on both sides and required all hostages, alive or dead, to be returned within 72 hours of the deal.
 
Once the plan was agreed upon last month, the ceasefire took effect, and Hamas released all the hostages.

Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Trump administration, Russia Ukraine Conflict, Zelenskyy

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

