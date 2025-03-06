'If you hold hostages, you are dead': Trump issues 'last warning' to Hamas

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (IST) issued a "last warning" to Palestinian militant group Hamas to release all remaining hostages held in Gaza. This comes after the White House confirmed that an envoy was dispatched to Qatar for direct talks with Hamas.

In a strongly worded statement on X, Trump said, "'Shalom Hamas' means Hello and Goodbye - You can choose. Release all of the hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you. Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted! I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say."

"I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed. This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance. Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!" he added.

Earlier, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the US President has authorised his envoys to talk to anyone. Egyptian and Qatari intermediaries have served as mediators with Hamas for the US and Israel since the militant group launched its October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that sparked the war.

"Look, dialogue and talking to people around the world to do what's in the best interest of the American people is something that the president ... believes is a good-faith effort to do what's right for the American people," she said.

According to Israel, there are about 24 hostages, including an American citizen, as well as the bodies of at least 35 others still in possession of Hamas in Gaza. Trump's Gaza plan Last month, Trump proposed a controversial plan to relocate the population in Gaza and redevelop the territory into the "Riviera of the Middle East." The plan suggests that the US would assume control over Gaza, relocating its approximately 2 million residents to neighbouring countries such as Egypt and Jordan. Notably, this is the first known direct engagement between the US and Hamas since the US State Department designated the group a foreign terrorist organization in 1997.According to Israel, there are about 24 hostages, including an American citizen, as well as the bodies of at least 35 others still in possession of Hamas in Gaza.

To illustrate his vision, Trump shared an AI-generated video depicting a futuristic, opulent Gaza, complete with skyscrapers and Trump-branded hotels. The video portrays a lavish metropolis, aligning with his redevelopment aspirations.

This proposal has been met with widespread international condemnation. European foreign ministers have labeled the plan as unlawful and unacceptable, emphasising that forced displacement of Gaza's civilian population would violate international. Middle Eastern countries, including Jordan and Egypt—both mentioned in Trump's proposal—have outright rejected the idea.