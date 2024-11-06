Donald Trump v Kamala Harris: Who is winning which states? Explained

The outcome of the crucial presidential election is gradually unfolding in the United States, with vote counting concluded in some states. All eyes are on seven swing states , where voters are known to be unpredictable and could ultimately decide the race. Currently, Donald Trump has claimed victory in traditionally pro-Republican states such as Florida and Texas, while Kamala Harris has secured wins in New York, Connecticut and others.

ALSO READ: US elections result 2024 LIVE: Battlegrounds too early to call; Trump bags Iowa, Ohio Based on the latest trends, Trump is projected to secure 198 electoral college votes, while Harris 112. For context, electoral college votes are awarded to the presidential candidate who wins a particular state by popular vote.

Each US state has a specific number of electoral votes, which are established based on the population of the state. There are a total of 538 electoral votes, with 270 needed to become the president. This is why a candidate could receive more popular votes overall yet still lose the election.

Which states has Donald Trump won so far?

Trump has secured Texas for the third election race, gaining its 40 electoral votes. The state received two more votes after the 2020 census. Texas has voted for a Republican presidential nominee for 50 years.

The former president also won Louisiana, securing its eight electoral votes. He also won conservative North Dakota’s three electoral votes and Nebraska’s two electoral college votes through the statewide popular vote.

Trump has also won South Dakota, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, Mississippi, West Virginia, Indiana, and Kentucky.

Which states has Kamala Harris won so far?

Kamala Harris , currently the vice president of the US, has secured wins in New York and Wyoming. New York has 28 electoral votes, while Wyoming has three.

Harris has also won Maryland, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

The seven swing states, which include Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina, and Georgia, will be key to deciding the race. However, counting in these states could take a few days until a winner emerges.