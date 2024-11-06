Taiwan detects 12 Chinese aircraft, 9 vessels near ADIZ, gives warning

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported Chinese military activity on Wednesday, detecting 12 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and nine People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels.

The Taiwanese MND stated that nine of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND stated, "12 PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier on Tuesday, the MND detected 20 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels up until 6 am (local time).

In a post on X, the MND stated, "20 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 16 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's central, southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

China has increased its military activities around Taiwan by deploying aircraft and naval vessels since September 2020. It is using grey zone tactics to achieve its security objective.

Earlier, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te convened a high-level national security conference in which he assured the public about the government's commitment to neutralising any threat to Taiwan's democracy and security after China staged a large-scale military drill around the island.

He made his remarks in response to the Chinese People's Liberation Army's (PLA) announcement of military drills, named "Joint Sword-2024B," in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas, which were described as a "stern warning" to advocates of Taiwan independence, according to the Taipei Times.

In an attempt to modernise Taiwan, on November 4, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te attended the keel-laying ceremony for the Taiwanese Navy, also known as the Republic of China Navy (ROCN) new light frigate prototype at Kaohsiung shipyard.