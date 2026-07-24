Donald Trump weighs 'massive attack' on Iran as Hormuz crisis deepens

United States (US) President Donald Trump said he’s considering a “massive attack” on Iran to push the nation to negotiate a peace deal, raising the prospect of even higher energy prices that have already rattled economies.

Trump told Axios in an interview that he was “close to making a decision” on attacks that would be “bigger than ever before.” Iran isn’t ready to make a deal and “they haven’t received enough pain yet,” Trump was reported as saying.

The president’s remarks underscore the bind he finds himself in after renewed fighting caused an interim peace deal to collapse and all but closed the Strait of Hormuz. In a Truth Social post Thursday, Trump threatened “major military punishment” on Iran and the Houthi militant group it backs in Yemen if they target commercial ships.

The Houthis claimed strikes on Saudi oil tankers this week, opening a new front in a conflict that has driven oil prices above $100 a barrel and US retail gasoline prices over $4 a gallon. Brent crude declined on Friday, but is on track for a weekly gain of about 10 per cent as the conflict simmers. Mediation efforts faltered after Iran on Thursday rejected a ceasefire proposal from Trump carried to Tehran by Iraq’s prime minister, the New York Times reported, citing Iranian and Iraqi officials. Details of the plan were not clear, the newspaper said. The Iraqi prime minister’s media office said the report “bears no relation to the truth.”