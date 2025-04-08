Home / World News / China vows retaliation if US imposes additional 50% tariffs on its goods

China vows retaliation if US imposes additional 50% tariffs on its goods

China's statement comes a day after Donald Trump threatened Beijing with an additional 50 per cent tariff if it implements its 34 per cent retaliatory duties

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump
Trump has repeatedly accused other countries of exploiting the US in trade deals, often singling out China as the “biggest abuser.
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 8:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China has vowed to retaliate with higher tariffs following US President Donald Trump’s latest threat to impose additional duties, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
 
The statement came a day after Trump warned China he would impose an additional 50 per cent tariff if Beijing persisted with its current 34 per cent retaliatory tariffs.
 
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce condemned the US’s move, calling it “a mistake on top of a mistake.” The ministry added that the latest escalation “exposes the exploitative nature of the US,” and warned that if Washington follows through, China “will fight to the end.”
 
According to the Bloomberg report, both Washington and Beijing are poised to raise sweeping tariffs on each other this week, heightening fears of a renewed trade war between the world’s two largest economies.
 

What Trump said

 
Posting on his private social media platform, Truth Social, Trump threatened to impose an additional 50 per cent tariff on Chinese goods starting April 9. He also stated: “All talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated.”
 
Citing a White House official, Bloomberg noted that the new 50 per cent tariff would be in addition to the previously announced 34 per cent “reciprocal” tariff introduced on April 2, as well as the 20 per cent tariff imposed earlier this year. If enforced, China’s effective tariff rate would reach 104 per cent.
 
On Monday, Trump urged Americans to “be strong and courageous,” adding that “greatness will be the result.” His remarks came as the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 1,200 points—an apparent reaction to the rising trade tensions. Trump defended the tariffs, saying they are necessary to rebalance global trade.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 1200 pts higher at 74,350; Nifty at 22,550; metal, financials gain

Asian shares gain, Japan's Nikkei jumps 6.5% despite US tariffs concerns

Will eliminate trade deficit with US, says Netanyahu amid tariff tensions

DIIs likely to buy aggressively on market declines, say analysts

Warren Buffett's 2025 wealth gains stand out amid billionaire wipeout

 
Trump has repeatedly accused other countries of exploiting the US in trade deals, often singling out China as the “biggest abuser.”
 

China’s response

 
An editorial in the Chinese Communist Party’s official newspaper this week said Beijing is no longer actively seeking a trade agreement with the US, though it remains open to negotiations.
 
Notably, since Trump’s return to the White House for a second term, he has yet to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping—marking the longest period in two decades that a US president has gone without contact with their Chinese counterpart after taking office.
 
China’s embassy in Washington also criticised the US threats, stating that this is “not the correct way” to engage with Beijing and emphasising that China will defend its national interests.
 
(With inputs from AP)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Saudi halts short-term visas for 14 nations including India, ahead of Hajj

Microsoft fires 2 employees who protested during company's 50th anniversary

Trump tariffs: US consumers will resent losing access to quality goods

US immigration quietly revoking student visas from Harvard to Stanford

Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth tout record $1 trillion US defense budget

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump tariffsUS trade tariffUS ChinaXi JinpingUS China trade warBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story