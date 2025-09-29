Trump meets Israel's Netanyahu for pivotal talks on Gaza peace proposal

U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for pivotal talks on Monday to press him to back a Gaza peace proposal aimed at ending a nearly two-year-old war that has seen Israel face growing international isolation.

In Netanyahu's fourth visit since Trump returned to office in January, the right-wing Israeli leader was looking to shore up his country's most important relationship after a slew of Western leaders formally embraced Palestinian statehood last week in defiance of the U.S. and Israel.

Trump, who had sharply criticized the recognition moves as a prize to Hamas, was seeking Netanyahu's agreement on a framework to end the war in the Palestinian enclave and free the remaining hostages held by the militants.

It marked a stepped-up diplomatic effort by a president who vowed during the 2024 presidential campaign to quickly bring the conflict to a close and has since repeatedly claimed that a deal was near, only for it to fail to materialize. Washington presented a 21-point peace plan to Arab and Muslim states on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly last week, and Trump's main objective on Monday was to try to close the remaining gaps with Netanyahu. The White House talks came as Israeli tanks on Monday thrust deeper into the heart of Gaza City, where Israel has launched one of its biggest offensives of the war this month with Netanyahu saying he aims to wipe out Hamas in its final redoubts.

Arriving by limousine, Netanyahu was greeted by Trump outside the White House doors with a handshake, a stark contrast to the chilly reception when he spoke on Friday before the U.N. General Assembly, where scores of delegates walked out in protest. Though Netanyahu praises Trump as Israel's closest ally, there are signs of Israeli scepticism over the proposal, as well as some reservations among Arab states. The plan, crafted by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump first term Middle East adviser, Jared Kushner, envisions a ceasefire agreement followed by the release within 48 hours of all remaining hostages held by Hamas and gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.