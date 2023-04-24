Home / World News / Drunk man held for urinating on fellow passenger on board American Airlines

Drunk man held for urinating on fellow passenger on board American Airlines

The accused Indian passenger was stated by the airlines staff to be under the influence of liquor and he urinated on his co-passenger during an argument, they said

Press Trust of India
Drunk man held for urinating on fellow passenger on board American Airlines

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 7:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An Indian man travelling from New York to Delhi in an American Airlines flight has been apprehended at the airport here for allegedly urinating on his co-passenger, official sources said Monday.
 
The accused Indian passenger was stated by the airlines staff to be under the influence of liquor and he urinated on his co-passenger during an argument, they said.
 
The incident took place on board American Airlines flight AA 292 and the alleged "unruly" passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after the plane landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 9 PM on Sunday.
 
The airlines reported the matter to the Delhi airport before landing and both the passengers involved were later handed over to the Delhi Police. The victim passenger has filed a formal complaint, the sources told PTI.
Incidents of passengers allegedly urinating on co-passengers purportedly after consuming liquor have been reported in the recent past.
 
An inebriated man allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger in her seventies in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year. The matter came to light in January and the Delhi Police arrested the man a few days later. Air India imposed a 30-day travel ban on him.

The second such incident was reported on board an Air India Paris-New Delhi flight on December 6, 2022 when a passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of a fellow female passenger when she went to the lavatory. PTI NES SMN

Topics :American Airlinesdrunk man offloaded from flight

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

Also Read

Male passenger who urinated on woman banned by Air India for a month

Southwest Airlines cancels more flights, draws federal investigation

DCW issues notice to police for drunk driving, seeks solution to end menace

Man urinates on woman passenger onboard Air India flight, DGCA seeks report

Another man pees on female passenger's blanket aboard AI Paris-Delhi flight

Credit Suisse saw $69 billion of outflows before UBS takeover

Covid-19 variant, XBB.1.16, drives global surge in Covid cases, deaths

Tesla encourages owners to give up 'unlimited free Supercharging for life'

China goes beyond its territory to harass, intimidate citizens: Report

Time to deliver on promise of zero malaria: WHO on World Malaria Day

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story