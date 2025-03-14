Home / World News / Fashion brand Merrachi sparks French backlash with hijab-clad Eiffel Tower

Fashion brand Merrachi sparks French backlash with hijab-clad Eiffel Tower

French political leaders condemned the ad as a 'deliberate provocation,' while social media was ablaze with divided opinions

Eiffel Tower
Eiffel Tower (Photo: Bloomberg)
Manikant Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Dutch fashion brand Merrachi has sparked controversy in France with its latest advertisement depicting the Eiffel Tower draped in a hijab. Intended as a creative expression, the ad has instead ignited fierce backlash, with critics labeling it an affront to French culture.
 
French politicians have condemned the advertisement as a "deliberate provocation," while social media buzzes with divided opinions—some expressing outrage, others praising it as a bold statement on inclusivity and expression.
 
Merrachi shared the ad on their official Instagram page, showcasing the Eiffel Tower enveloped in a hijab. 
  National Rally party MP Lisette Pollet reacted on X, stating, "This is an insult to the Eiffel Tower. By wrapping it in an Islamic hijab, Merrachi has deliberately tried to provoke us."
 
Fellow party leader Jérôme Buisson also criticised the ad on X, calling it a "dangerous political move." French economist and co-founder of the Citizens Political Movement, Philippe Murer, went further, suggesting that all Merrachi stores in France should be closed and its website blocked.
 
However, some social media users have defended Merrachi, arguing that the advertisement is creative and sparks discussion about Muslim women's right to wear the hijab.

Commenting on Merrachi's post, one user wrote, "From Eiffel Tower to Hijabi Power! The Eiffel Tower says: 'My tower, my choice.'" 
Comments from Merrachi's post on instagram. | Instagram @merrachi
 
Another added, "Genius! The Eiffel Tower has finally received the modesty it always needed."
 
France has long grappled with debates over Islamic attire. The country banned hijabs in schools in 2004, followed by a 2010 prohibition on burqas, niqabs, and face-covering masks and helmets in public spaces. More recently, in August 2023, Education Minister Gabriel Attal announced a ban on abayas—loose-fitting robes worn by some Muslim women—in state schools, asserting that such garments violate France's strict secular laws in education.
First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

