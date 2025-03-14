Google, OpenAI push for lighter AI regulations under Trump's admin

Major artificial intelligence (AI) companies, including OpenAI and Google, have urged the US government to adopt a more flexible approach to AI regulations, particularly regarding copyright laws and global competitiveness.

On Thursday (local time), the two tech giants submitted policy proposals to the Unites States’ government in which they advocate for the protection of AI model training practices and reduced regulatory barriers, US media reported. The proposals came in response to Trump administration’s new policy framework, which calls for an ‘AI Action Plan’ particularly regarding copyright laws and state-level governance.

Push for ‘fair use’ in AI training

OpenAI has emphasised the importance of fair use laws in fostering AI development. The company argues that the United States has become a global leader in AI innovation due to its open approach to training AI models on publicly available data, including copyrighted content. In its proposal, OpenAI called for a copyright strategy that ensures AI models can continue learning from such material without excessive legal restrictions.

Similarly, Google has supported weaker copyright controls for AI training, highlighting the necessity of fair use and text-and-data mining exemptions. The tech giant warned that strict copyright policies could stifle scientific progress and hinder the country’s leadership in AI research and development. Both companies maintain that using publicly available copyrighted content for AI model training does not significantly harm content creators and prevents drawn-out negotiations over data usage rights.

OpenAI has recently been embroiled in several lawsuits from global media and publications that accuse the ChatGPT-maker of using copyrighted material to train its AI model without permission. Google has also faced copyright infringement claims, most of which have ruled in Google’s favour, hinging on the ‘fair use’ doctrine, which allows brief excerpts from copyrighted material to be used.

Meanwhile, OpenAI is exploring significant expansion plans within the US. The company is considering the construction of AI data centre campuses in 16 states, with several state governments expressing strong interest in hosting these facilities.

Concerns over state-level AI laws, transparency

Google’s submission also raised concerns over the fragmented regulatory landscape in the US, where numerous state laws on AI governance have led to inconsistencies. With over 780 AI-related bills currently under consideration across different states, Google has called for comprehensive federal legislation to unify AI regulations and ensure consistency in compliance requirements for businesses.

The company also criticised proposed AI transparency requirements, such as California’s AB 2013, which would compel AI developers to disclose the datasets used for training their models. Google warned that such mandates could expose trade secrets, allow competitors to replicate proprietary models, and even pose security risks by revealing vulnerabilities in AI systems.

AI export controls and global competition

Both OpenAI and Google wrote about the importance of maintaining US dominance in AI development in their respective proposals, especially amid increasing competition from China. Google has urged policymakers to adopt a ‘balanced’ approach to AI export controls, cautioning that restrictive policies could weaken the economic competitiveness of American firms.

Microsoft, in a blog post last month, also urged the Trump administration to revise the ‘AI Diffusion Rule’ by eliminating arbitrary export caps while keeping strong security measures. The company advocated for a streamlined, simpler approach that allows US firms to expand AI infrastructure in allied nations, ensuring American leadership in the global AI race. Microsoft stressed that it was prepared to invest heavily in AI computing but added that regulatory clarity was essential to maintaining competitiveness and preventing key markets from turning to China.

Trump’s AI policy shift

Since returning to office, President Donald Trump has overturned the previous administration’s AI executive order, replacing it with a new directive prioritising the US’s global AI leadership. In January, Trump revoked the AI executive order issued by his predecessor, Joe Biden, in October 2023, titled ‘Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence’.

The new executive order establishes that the country’s policy is to “sustain and enhance America’s global AI dominance” and mandates that a comprehensive AI Action Plan be presented to the President within 180 days.