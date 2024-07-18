Dying made easier? Switzerland prepares for use of portable suicide pods

A group advocating for assisted dying has announced that a portable suicide pod could be used in Switzerland for the first time within a few months, allowing individuals to end their lives without medical supervision, Swiss media reported.

The device, known as the ‘Sarco capsule’, was introduced in 2019 and functions by replacing oxygen with nitrogen inside the pod, leading to death through hypoxia (low levels of oxygen in body tissues). The cost for using the Sarco capsule is $20. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The organisation ‘The Last Resort’ reportedly said that there are no legal barriers to using this device in Switzerland, where the law permits assisted suicide provided the individual performs the act themselves.

What is the Sarco Capsule?

The Sarco capsule, designed to resemble a futuristic pod, swaps the oxygen within it for nitrogen, causing hypoxia and resulting in death.

Notably, Florian Willet, CEO of The Last Resort, shared at a press conference that interest in the Sarco capsule is high, with individuals already inquiring about its use. He anticipated its deployment soon, describing the process as a peaceful transition to eternal sleep.

How does the innovative euthanasia device work?

Before using the Sarco capsule, individuals have to mandatorily pass a psychiatric evaluation to confirm their mental capacity. According to reports, once inside the capsule, the person responds to automated questions to confirm their identity, location, and understanding of the outcome of pressing the button that initiates the process.

Philip Nitschke, the inventor of the Sarco and a prominent right-to-die activist, explains that pressing the button reduces oxygen levels from 21 per cent to 0.05 per cent within 30 seconds. This rapid decrease causes disorientation, euphoria, and loss of consciousness, followed by death within five minutes. The capsule monitors vital signs to confirm death.

More From This Section

Who will be the first users of Sarco Capsule?

No details about the first user or the exact timing and location of the first use have been disclosed, as the organisation aims to avoid media attention. Shedding further light on the euthanasia process, the CEO said that the process will take place in a secluded, natural setting on private property.

Fiona Stewart, a lawyer and member of The Last Resort's advisory board, was quoted by various Swiss media outlets as saying that while the minimum age for using the capsule is 50, exceptions may be made for seriously ill individuals over 18.

How was the Sarco Capsule developed?

The Sarco capsule, developed by Nitschke’s non-profit organisation Exit International, has undergone extensive testing but not on humans or animals. The device, which cost over €650,000 ($710,401) to develop over 12 years, is currently limited to accommodating individuals up to 1.73 metres tall (5 feet 7 inches approx). However, plans are underway to create a larger version for couples who wish to end their lives together. Future Sarco capsules are expected to cost around €15,000 ($16,393) each.

Stewart clarified that the Sarco capsule would not be used for capital punishment and aims to de-medicalise assisted suicide by eliminating the need for a doctor’s presence. The only cost to the user would be for the nitrogen, priced at 18 Swiss francs ($20).