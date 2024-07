EAM Jaishankar discusses cooperation, issue of trafficking with Laos PM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday called on Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and raised the issue of trafficking of Indian nationals through cyber scam centres in the Southeast Asian country and discussed development partnership and cooperation in areas like defence and energy. Jaishankar is in the capital of the Laos People's Democratic Republic to participate in the meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He called on Siphandone along with fellow foreign ministers attending the meeting. "Pleased to call on Lao PDR (People's Democratic Republic) Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. Conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister @narendramodi. Discussed our development partnership and cooperation in defence, heritage conservation, energy, digital and capacity building," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Jaishankar said he values Siphandone's guidance on further strengthening close bilateral ties that are deeply rooted in shared civilisational connect.

"During my call on the Prime Minister of Lao PDR, took up the issue of the trafficking of Indian nationals through cyber scam centres. Appreciate the ongoing cooperation of Lao PDR government in the rescue and relief of our citizens," he said.

They also discussed the matter with the Foreign Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand.

The Indian embassy in Laos on Sunday said 13 Indians, who were lured into certain cyber-scamming centres in Laos, have been rescued and sent back home.

So far, the Embassy has rescued 518 Indians. The embassy had come out with an advisory cautioning Indians against fake job offers.

Jaishankar during the talks also offered India's full support to Lao's Chairship of the ASEAN & East Asia summit.