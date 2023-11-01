Home / World News / EAM Jaishankar meets Portugal PM; discusses contemporary challenges

EAM Jaishankar meets Portugal PM; discusses contemporary challenges

He also met Augusto Santos Silva, the President of the Assembly of the Portuguese Republic, and discussed the importance of two democracies cooperating closely in a volatile world

Press Trust of India Lisbon
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa (Photo: X)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 10:35 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has discussed contemporary challenges with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and appreciated his guidance for the further development of India-Portugal ties.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on the first leg of his four-day visit to Portugal and Italy with an aim to further bolster India's bilateral ties with the two key European nations, also appreciated Portugal's support for India-EU ties.

"Pleasure to meet Prime Minister @antoniocostapm today (Tuesday). Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Discussed contemporary challenges and appreciated his guidance for the further development of our ties," Jaishankar said on X.

Earlier, the foreign minister held "productive talks" with his Portuguese counterpart Joao Cravinho here during which they discussed the progress in bilateral economic cooperation and exchanged views on West Asia, Ukraine, Central Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

He also met Augusto Santos Silva, the President of the Assembly of the Portuguese Republic, and discussed the importance of two democracies cooperating closely in a volatile world.

"Delighted to meet @ASantosSilvaPAR, President of the Assembly of the Portuguese Republic today morning in Lisbon. Have always valued his strong support for our bilateral ties. Discussed the importance of our two democracies cooperating closely in a volatile world," Jaishankar said in another post.

Jaishankar attended some diaspora engagements and paid floral tributes at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi and his wife, Kasturba, in front of the Temple Radha Krishna in Lisbon.

Offered my tributes to Bapu and Kasturba Gandhi in Lisbon, the EAM posted with images.

From Portugal, Jaishankar will travel to Italy where he will meet his counterpart Antonio Tajani, Minister of Defence and Minister for 'Made in Italy'.

The relationship between the two countries was elevated to 'Strategic Partnership' during Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visit to New Delhi in March.

Also Read

Portugal routs Luxembourg in record 9-0 win without suspended Ronaldo

From FTA to FinTech: Highlights from India-UK Economic Financial Dialogue

Mortar shell found near Shastri Nagar bridge at Chd's Bapu Dham Colony

President Biden hosts Costa Rican Prez Rodrigo Chaves at White House

India, Tanzania started trade settlements in local currencies: Jaishankar

Critical to ensure Palestinians not forcibly displaced: US to Jordan

Trump's sons Don Jr, Eric set to testify at fraud trial threatening empire

US infant mortality rate rises; CDC says largest increase in two decades

Trump leads Indian-American Nikki Haley in her home state: CNN poll

China's factory activity 'unexpectedly' contracts in October: Caixin PMI

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :S JaishankarPortugaldemocracy

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram today

Chhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

No fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on diesel

India braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body

Next Story