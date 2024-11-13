Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolts parts of Pak, several neighbouring areas

Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolts parts of Pak, several neighbouring areas

The earthquake tremors could be felt in Mohmand, Shabqadar, Attock, Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Buner, and Abbottabad, as per Geo News

Earthquake
(Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 11:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake rocked Pakistan's Islamabad and several areas of neighbouring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, on Wednesday morning, Geo News reported.

The earthquake tremors could be felt in Mohmand, Shabqadar, Attock, Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Buner, and Abbottabad, as per Geo News.

The epicentre was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, a region notorious for frequent seismic activity.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department's Seismological Centre, the earthquake struck at 10:13am, with a depth of 220 kilometres.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan earlier in the day, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said that the earthquake hit at 3:36 pm (IST), at a depth of 60 kilometres. The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 36.43 N and Longitude 71.39 E.

More From This Section

Abu Dhabi's $1 trillion wealth fund rejigs strategy to speed up deals

UK's 'The Guardian' leaves X citing Musk's influence in US Prez poll

GRSE registers total income of Rs 2,311 crore in first half of FY25

How Elon Musk's US govt efficiency panel might work to save $2 trillion

Biden meets Donald Trump at White House, both pledge smooth transition

"EQ of M: 4.1, On: 13/11/2024 15:36:20 IST, Lat: 36.43 N, Long: 71.39 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology said on social media platform X.

Earlier on November 4, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on Monday the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS stated that the the earthquake hit at 4:52 PM (IST), at a depth of 25 km.

The epicentre of the quake was recorded at Latitude 36.23 N and Longitude 71.10 E.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India calls for partnership with Pakistan to tackle transboundary pollution

Pak faces IMF scrutiny as bailout programme review may shift to quarterly

Pakistan's $7-bn IMF bailout deal hits a rough patch. Here's what we know

Pak PM calls for $6.8 trillion in climate funding for developing nations

IMF holds key talks with Pakistan on $7bn bailout amid fiscal concerns

Topics :Pakistan Earthquake

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story