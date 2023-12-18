Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Pakistan, no damage reported: NSMC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Pakistan, no damage reported: NSMC

Pakistan frequently experiences earthquakes due to its location in a seismically active zone. A tremor of 6.8 magnitude shook the country earlier this year

The quake was felt in capital Islamabad as well as in other cities.
Press Trust of India Islamabad

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 9:49 PM IST
An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit Pakistan on Monday, officials said.

However, there was no report of any damage or casualty.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the tremor occurred at a depth of 133 km and its epicentre was Jammu and Kashmir in India.

Pakistan frequently experiences earthquakes due to its location in a seismically active zone. A tremor of 6.8 magnitude shook the country earlier this year. The deadliest quake was felt in 2005, which killed more than 74,000 people.


5.5 magnitude quake in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake followed by two aftershocks of lower intensity struck the Union Territory of Ladakh within 15 minutes, while a mild-intensity tremor was felt in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Monday, officials said.
There were no immediate reports of any casualty or damage, they said.
 
According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the 5.5-magnitude earthquake occurred at 3.48 pm and its epicentre was Kargil.
 
The depth of the tremor was 10 km below the surface at a latitude of 33.41 degrees and longitude of 76.70 degrees, it said.
It was followed by two aftershocks of 4.8 and 3.8 intensity at 4.01 pm, the NCS said.
 
In Jammu and Kashmir, an earthquake of 3.6-magnitude occurred at 4.18 pm with a depth of 10 km below the surface in Kishtwar district at a latitude of 33.37 degrees and longitude of 76.57 degrees, they said.

Topics :Pakistan earthquakes

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 9:49 PM IST

