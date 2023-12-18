Home / World News / Merry Christmas 2023: History, Importance, Traditions, Common Rituals

Merry Christmas 2023: History, Importance, Traditions, Common Rituals

Christmas is a much-cherished celebration all over the planet. The celebration is related with good cause, spreading happiness and investing energy with loved ones

Merry Christmas 2023 Photo: PTI
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 8:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Christmas is the most delightful season as the festival is one of the most expected celebrations celebrated globally. Wherever you look, Christmas trees and shimmering lights lighten up the surroundings. The aroma of delectable Christmas cakes permeates the air, and the anticipation of opening presents adds to the festive spirit.
Christmas has a mystical capacity to draw out the best in us, and it's everything for the most endearing reasons. Below, we investigate a few captivating insights concerning our beloved season that you must be aware of.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Christmas: The history
Christmas is observed on December 25 to celebrate Jesus Christ's birth. As per the new testament, Jesus was born in Bethlehem to Joseph and Mary.

The month and date of his introduction to the world are not known, however, early-to-mid-fourth century, the Western Christian Church had put Christmas on December 25. This date was subsequently carried on around the world. In 1870, the US proclaimed Christmas a government holiday. 

Christmas: Common rituals
In the approach of Christmas, individuals frequently go house to house in little gatherings singing carols. This adds to the bubbly cheer. Decorations are very central to the celebration of Christmas. Individuals love doing up their homes, even workplaces, with wreaths, candy sticks, holly, mistletoe and stockings.
Naturally, a Christmas tree, whether large or small, with bright ornaments is a must. Wearing their best, adherents additionally go to 12 midnight at chapels just before Christmas.

Numerous people and places of worship set up a nativity scene, portraying the introduction of Christ. A manger or barn is reproduced, and there are figures addressing Joseph, Mary and child Jesus. They are normally encircled by angels, the biblical Magi, shepherds, and creatures like a donkey, bull and camels.

Christmas: The treat
If there is a festival, there will undoubtedly be delicious food available. Because of the abundance of gingerbread, cookies, plum cakes, marzipan, rum balls, and candies at Christmas, the dessert quotient is high. Stand by, there's something else like Dodol, guava cheese, and bebinca are also popular this time of year.

During Christmas, roast chicken, pork and beef curries, vindaloo, sorpotel, mutton stew, mince pie, and duck roast are among the most frequently prepared Indian dishes. Many likewise love matching the festive feast with home-made wines.

Also Read

10 Decoration Ideas on Christmas Evening and why they are important

Users flock to Twitch's 'AI Jesus' chatbot for dating, gaming advice

Premier League: Rice, Jesus score in injury time; Arsenal beat Man Utd 3-1

Top 5 Christmas movies of 2023 to watch this winter with your family

Need for universal, country-specific food safety standards: Mandaviya

Yen clings on to gains ahead of key BOJ decision; dollar slips (Updated)

EU investigating Elon Musk's X over possible breaches of social media law

Masks return as Singapore sees Covid-19 uptick, rise in hospitalisations

Sheikh Meshal: Everything you need to know about oil-rich Kuwait's new Emir

Suspected cyberattack paralyses the majority of gas stations across Iran

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ChristmasChristmastimeChristmas in Indiafestivals

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Goldman Sachs ramps up credit business in India, targets rich diaspora

Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 6,000 crore in renewable power projects

Technology News

Apple AirPods, Watches, and iPads set to get major changes in 2024: Report

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu today due to extreme heavy rainfall

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

Economy News

NPS added 19% fewer fresh corporate subscribers in first half of FY24

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story