Home / World News / Putin officially registered as candidate for Russian presidential election

Putin officially registered as candidate for Russian presidential election

Under constitutional reforms that he orchestrated, Putin is eligible to seek two more six-year terms after his current term expires next year, potentially allowing him to remain in power until 2036

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: PTI)
AP Moscow

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 9:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday presented documents to Russia's Central Election Commission to register as a candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

He submitted them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state media.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Supporters of Putin on Saturday formally nominated him to run in the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.

The nomination by a group of at least 500 supporters, under Russian election law, is mandatory for those running not on a party ticket. Independent candidates also need to gather at least 300,000 signatures of support from 40 regions or more.

The group that nominated Putin included top officials from the ruling United Russia party, prominent Russian actors and singers, athletes and other public figures.

Putin has used different tactics over the years. He ran as an independent in 2018 and his campaign gathered signatures. In 2012, he ran as a nominee of the Kremlin's United Russia party, so there was no need for signatures.

Earlier this month, lawmakers in Russia set the country's 2024 presidential election for March 17, moving Putin a step closer to a fifth term in office.

Under constitutional reforms that he orchestrated, Putin is eligible to seek two more six-year terms after his current term expires next year, potentially allowing him to remain in power until 2036.

The tight control over Russia's political system that he has established during 24 years in power makes his reelection in March all but assured. Prominent critics who could challenge him on the ballot are either in jail or living abroad, and most independent media have been banned.

Also Read

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Mumbai Indians

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

Oil rises by more than 1% after Houthi militants attack on Red Sea tanker

Germany's woes worsen as economy likely to shrink again in current quarter

Merry Christmas 2023: History, Importance, Traditions, Common Rituals

Yen clings on to gains ahead of key BOJ decision; dollar slips (Updated)

EU investigating Elon Musk's X over possible breaches of social media law

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Vladimir PutinPresidential electionRussia

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Goldman Sachs ramps up credit business in India, targets rich diaspora

Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 6,000 crore in renewable power projects

Technology News

Apple AirPods, Watches, and iPads set to get major changes in 2024: Report

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu today due to extreme heavy rainfall

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

Economy News

NPS added 19% fewer fresh corporate subscribers in first half of FY24

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story