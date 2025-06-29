Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Pakistan, no casualties reported

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Pakistan, no casualties reported

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults

Earthquake
As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 03:54 hours (Indian Standard Time), at a depth of 150 kilometres. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 6:42 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hit Pakistan in the early hours of Sunday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 03:54 hours (Indian Standard Time), at a depth of 150 kilometres.

The earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred at latitude 30.25 N and longitude 69.82 E.

The NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 5.2, On: 29/06/2025 03:54:02 IST, Lat: 30.25 N, Long: 69.82 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan often occur and are destructive. 

Pakistan geologically overlaps both the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau. Sindh, Punjab, and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir provinces lie on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate in South Asia.

However, this region is prone to violent earthquakes, as the two tectonic plates collide.

No reports of material damage have surfaced yet. Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :EarthquakePakistan earthquakes

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 6:42 AM IST

