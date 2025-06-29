Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Pakistan, no casualties reported

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hit Pakistan in the early hours of Sunday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 03:54 hours (Indian Standard Time), at a depth of 150 kilometres.

The earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred at latitude 30.25 N and longitude 69.82 E.

The NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 5.2, On: 29/06/2025 03:54:02 IST, Lat: 30.25 N, Long: 69.82 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan often occur and are destructive.