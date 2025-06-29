'Kisses yes, Bezos no': Protests erupt in Venice over Bezos wedding bash

Hundreds of protesters marched through Venice's central streets Saturday to say No to billionaire Jeff Bezos, his bride and their much-awaited wedding extravaganza, which reached its third and final day amid celebrity-crowded parties and the outcries of tired residents.

On Friday, the world's fourth-richest man and his bride Lauren Sanchez Bezos tied the knot during a private ceremony with around 200 celebrity guests on the secluded island of San Giorgio.

The wedding, however, angered many Venetians, with some activists protesting it as an exploitation of the city by the billionaire Bezos, while ordinary residents suffer from overtourism, high housing costs and the constant threat of climate-induced flooding.

As the two newlyweds prepared for the final party Saturday evening, hundreds of Venetians and protesters from across Italy filled Venice's tiny streets with colourful banners reading Kisses Yes, Bezos No and No Bezos, no War". The demonstration contrasted with the expensive wedding bonanza, seen by critics as an affront to the lagoon city's fragile environment and its citizens, overwhelmed by throngs of tourists. We are here to continue ruining the plans of these rich people, who accumulate money by exploiting many other people while the conditions of this city remain precarious, Martina Vergnano, one of the demonstrators, said.

The protest organisers claimed a victory after Saturday's wedding party, which was initially to be held in central Venice but which they said was later moved to a former medieval shipyard, the Arsenale. Bezos donated 1 million euros (USD 1.17 million) each to three environmental research organisations working to preserve Venice, according to Corila, the Venetian environmental research association. But many protesters blasted the move as a clear attempt to appease angry residents. We want a free Venice, which is finally dedicated to its citizens. Those donations are just a misery and only aimed at clearing Bezos' conscience, Flavio Cogo, a Venetian activist who joined Saturday's protest, said.

Details of the exclusive wedding ceremony Friday night were a closely guarded secret, until Sanchez Bezos posted to Instagram a photo of herself beaming in a white gown as she stood alongside a tuxedo-clad Bezos. Athletes, celebrities, influencers and business leaders converged to revel in extravagance that was as much a testament to the couple's love as to their extraordinary wealth. The star-studded guest list included Oprah Winfrey and NFL great Tom Brady, along with Hollywood stars Leonardo Di Caprio and Orlando Bloom, tech entrepreneur and philanthropist Bill Gates and top socialites, including the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and their three children also joined the celebrations.