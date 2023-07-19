Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolts El Salvador's San Salvador: Officials

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolts El Salvador's San Salvador: Officials

Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 9:35 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted Southeast of San Salvador, El Salvador on Wednesday early morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 05:52 am IST on July 19. The quake was recorded at a depth of 88 kilometers.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 19-07-2023, 05:52:10 IST, Lat: 12.74 & Long: -88.02, Depth: 88 Km, Location: 167 km SE of San Salvador, El Salvador," the NCS said in a tweet.

No reports of casualties or damages have been reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted 79 kilometres Southeast of Afghanistan's Fayzabad.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 1:28 pm on Tuesday. The quake was recorded at a depth of 110 Kilometers.

This was the second quake to have taken place within a week.

On July 15, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted 185 kilometres South-Southeast of Afghanistan's Fayzabad. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 12:49 am IST. The quake was recorded at a depth of 215 kms.

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 9:35 AM IST

Next Story