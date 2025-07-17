Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 7.3 rattles Alaska, tsunami warning issued

Earthquake of magnitude 7.3 rattles Alaska, tsunami warning issued

As per the NCS, the massive earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 36km, making it susceptible to aftershocks

Earthquake
An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 on the Richter Scale rattled Alaska. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 7:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 on the Richter Scale rattled Alaska in the early hours of Thursday (local time), a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the massive earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 36km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 7.3, On: 17/07/2025 02:07:42 IST, Lat: 54.91 N, Long: 160.56 W, Depth: 36 Km, Location: Alaska Peninsula."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

A tsunami warning was issued for parts of coastal Alaska after an earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska, according to the US Tsunami Warning System, The New York Times reported.

A tsunami warning is the most urgent alert issued by the National Weather Service in the United States, and it means that people should move to higher ground or go inland. A tsunami advisory means people should get out of coastal waters and stay away from beaches and waterways. A tsunami watch means experts are evaluating the threat, so stay tuned for further information.

The Alaska-Aleutian subduction system is one of the most seismically active globally, producing more >M8 earthquakes over the last century than any other. Many of these earthquakes, as well as coastal and submarine landslides, create tsunamis. The region contains over 130 volcanoes and volcanic fields, and contains well over three-quarters of US volcanoes that have erupted in the last two hundred years.

Alaska has more large earthquakes than the rest of the United States combined. More than three-quarters of the state's population lives in an area that can experience a magnitude 7 earthquake.

The nation's coastlines are vulnerable to the interrelated hazards posed by earthquakes, landslides, and tsunamis. In the marine environment, these events often occur in concert, and distant triggers can cause severe local effects, making the issue global in scope. As the population continues to migrate toward the coastlines, the social impacts of these hazards are expected to grow.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump says Coca-Cola agreed to use real cane sugar after his suggestion

Justice dept fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor on Diddy, Epstein cases

Trump hosts Gulf leaders as Israel-Syria violence clouds peace efforts

Trump's push to reclaim $9 bn in foreign aid, media funds nears Senate vote

20 states sue FEMA over cancelled disaster resilience grant programme

Topics :EarthquakeearthquakesAlaska tsunami

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story