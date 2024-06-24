Home / World News / Egypt cracks down on tourism cos after hundreds of pilgrims die during Hajj

Egypt cracks down on tourism cos after hundreds of pilgrims die during Hajj

Mahmoud Qassem, a member of Egypt's Parliament, said the travel companies "left the pilgrims stranded and turned off their mobile phones" so they could not hear the travellers' calls for help

hajj
Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
NYT
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 12:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Gerry Mullany

After hundreds of pilgrims died in the scorching desert heat during the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, the Egyptian government announced on Saturday that it had suspended the licenses of 16 tour companies that had facilitated travel for some pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At least 450 people have died during this year’s pilgrimage, in which travellers endured maximum temperatures that ranged from 108 degrees to 120 degrees Fahrenheit (42 to 49 degrees Celsius). But the actual number of fatalities is expected to climb as governments get more accurate tallies of the deaths. (Egypt, for one, has officially acknowledged only 31 deaths.) In announcing the suspension of the 16 travel companies, the Egyptian government said the businesses failed to offer the pilgrims important services like medical care. It said the companies did not provide the pilgrims with “appropriate accommodation,” which caused them to suffer from “exhaustion due to the high temperatures.”
 
Reuters reported that some travel agencies may not have officially registered for the pilgrimage, to get around the high costs of package tours. And, Reuters said, companies were being blamed for letting pilgrims travel to Saudi Arabia on personal visas, rather than hajj visas, which provide access to medical care and the holy sites.
 
Mahmoud Qassem, a member of Egypt’s Parliament, said the travel companies “left the pilgrims stranded and turned off their mobile phones” so they could not hear the travellers’ calls for help.
 
There were also complaints that pilgrims were not given access to enough cooling stations or water amid the intense heat. The number of unregistered visitors could have left Saudi Arabia unprepared for dealing with such a large influx of people. Tunisia’s government has said that the death toll of pilgrims from that country was expected to rise from the 49 reported on Friday.
©2024 The New York Times News Service
 

Also Read

90 Indians among over 1,000 Hajj pilgrims dead in Mecca amid intense heat

Heatwave kills over 550 people during 2024 Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

Fire breaks out at Lahore airport, Hajj flights, immigration affected

Hajj 2024: Step-by-step guide, rituals and significance of the pilgrimage

First flight carrying 285 Haj pilgrims departs from India to Saudi Arabia

US-Vietnam trust at an 'all-time high', says US envoy after visiting Hanoi

Russia says U.S. is responsible for deadly Ukrainian attack on Crimea

Netanyahu claims US is withholding arms shipments, days after latter denies

Yaccarino shakes up X amid Elon Musk's pressure on costs, says report

China, European Union agree to hold talks on move to impose EV tariffs

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :EgyptHajj pilgrimage

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 12:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story