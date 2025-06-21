Home / World News / Eight dead, 13 injured as hot-air balloon catches fire, crashes in Brazil

Eight dead, 13 injured as hot-air balloon catches fire, crashes in Brazil

Hot air balloon, Kullu
Thirteen people survived and were taken to hospitals. | Representational
AP Rio De Janeiro
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 9:47 PM IST
A hot-air balloon caught fire and tumbled from the sky on Saturday in Brazil 's southern state of Santa Catarina, killing eight people, firefighters said.

Footage shared by local news outlet G1 showed billows of smoke coming from the balloon in flames as it hurdled towards the ground. 

 

Thirteen people survived and were taken to hospitals, Santa Catarina's military fire brigade said, adding that 21 people were on board including the pilot.

Last Sunday, a balloon fell in Sao Paulo state, killing a 27-year-old woman and injuring 11 others, G1 reported.

Praia Grande is a common destination for hot-air ballooning, a popular activity in some parts of Brazil's south during June festivities that celebrate Catholic saints such as Saint John.

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 9:18 PM IST

